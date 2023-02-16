It was recently shared with me that Feb. 15 was Singles Awareness Day — an unofficial holiday meant to lift up all those who don’t find themselves romantically entangled on Valentines. And while I’m sure many people will remind me how Singles Awareness is a wonderful way to celebrate familial love and the love in friendships, if I’m being honest, the entire experience of Valentines and Singles Awareness leaves me a bit disconcerted. To put all that expectation of mutual adoration on another single human being feels like a recipe for disaster.
Growing up as an only-child, a very flamboyantly queer teenager, and a rather uncharismatic youth, I had a depressing adolescence — one that left scars of loneliness and insecurity. I had a few meaningful friends, but the reality of youth is that feelings of rejection can and do permeate from all kinds of directions. Even with the multiple ways that we engage with others, through social media, sports, clubs, etc., many of us can find ourselves still feeling hollow.
Holidays like Valentines and Singles Awareness in their celebrations of individual love leave out a psychologically critical component of individual development and self-assurance — an over-reliance on the “other” to validate our worth. Now I’m not saying that the holiday is all bad or even trying to make an argument for Valentines or Single-Awareness’ abolishment. Instead, what I offer is another way to find that authentic validation that you inherently deserve.
Whether you are Spiritual-But-Not-Religious, tied to a specific faith community, or religiously tied to secular life, the realities of our human condition do not change. We all have foundational truths we hold self-evident: we all share a hope that we deserve to be loved. In psychology we call it Self-Differentiation. St. Desmond Tutu of South Africa called it Ubuntu. Whether your developmental years were joyous, lonely, or some mixed bag in-between, one constant of human development is our need for mutual interconnectedness — that we are part and parcel of more than our singular state, and that that participation validates not only who we are but contributes to our sense of worth.
Whether you find community in faith or not, we humans are a communal people. We build societies and town because of our inherent yearning to find and support each other; that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And so what the church has done for me, what book groups, CrossFit, Tiktok follows, sports teams, fraternal organizations and so many other group gatherings all attempt, in some way, is to provide that one drop of communal love that we all psychologically yearn for from the divine.
So as I look back in the rear-view at these two holidays that celebrate love, I have to ask if indeed you did receive that validation that you do deserve, regardless of your political ideology, state residency, income or employment situation, or any of the other dozens of ways in which we choose to define our self-value. If not, then independent of the how the holiday may have been for you I’d like to take this moment to remind you that you are beautiful, you are invaluable, and you are worth loving. Not because I or any single person said so, but because the divine built us as communities of people to remind you so.