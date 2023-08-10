When I was learning to become a minister I spent a semester in chaplaincy training in Burlington. We learned about the multitude of systems in our bodies that keep us alive: the respiratory system that provides energy for every part of our body, the digestive system that nourishes each cell, the nervous systems that guide many other systems in our bodies, and many more.
Then one day I was invited to an autopsy. I was fascinated! The body we saw that day had been the home of a person who needed heart surgery. The hospital team had done the entire surgery perfectly. The person’s heart was stopped. Blood circulation was done by an external pump until everything was complete. Then their heart was reconnected into the system, ready to go again.
But there was one little problem. The heart would start, but in spite of many efforts that person’s heart failed to keep pumping, and the person died. Their earthly life was over.
Then came the greatest revelation in my life, the rock of my faith. I became aware that I would not be alive for a single second, never mind 20 or 70 years, without some LIFE FORCE constantly sustaining, reinvigorating, healing and integrating every part and system of my body. If you or I are alive, we are being constantly enlivened by an immense genius of wisdom and power.
You and I are not living through some stroke of luck, some impossible coincidence. All the millions of complex interactions that are essential for you or me to live for a minute are a gigantic miracle.
Then think of all the lives around the world, human, animal, plant… Some great force of life is keeping all of us living.
Then another truth struck me: the miracle of our creation. Two tiny cells came together and this immeasurably complex system of systems formed out of those cells: feet for walking, ears to hear, teeth to chew, the entire nervous system, including our brain, all magically differentiated from those two cells and woven together in harmony to create our living body and soul! And… why did I not become a toad or a tree? A million miracles.
So as long as I am alive I cannot escape this deep connection with the wellspring of life. God must be living in me, and in you, not just once in a while, but all the time!
So when doubt punches me in the gut, or the ideas I have held about God fail me, or troubles hurt, and disappointments threaten to sink my ship and break my heart, when I fear that I am all alone, and this whole faith thing is a bad joke… I go back to that hospital room and the autopsy and remind myself, “Yes, know once again… there is a brilliant and massive wisdom, power, and love that creates and sustains you and me every instant of our lives.” That reality, the ultimate ground of being, I call her God, is my rock and my anchor. Perhaps you might want to set your anchor anew into that rock and savor the life-force that creates and sustains your life?