A few weeks ago on a weekday morning, it was my job to walk our dog Ruthie. I looked out the window and saw that it was pouring rain. Luckily, there is a dense grove of basswood trees across the street from our house and I walked her over there figuring we’d be partially protected. I was wrong.
If you’re a dog owner who’s had to take your pet out into a rainstorm or snowstorm, you’ve experienced that muttered dialog with yourself while you’re hoping that they’ll be quick so you can get home out of the rain or snow. I’ve muttered those same prayers a few hundred times and they have never worked.
So I stood there with the rain dripping down my face, and watched my dog with her nose to the ground, happily walking from fallen branch to fallen branch. She had absolutely no interest in taking care of her biological needs. What she wanted to do instead, and what she appeared to be compelled to do, was find the perfect stick to pick up and carry home—a stick that as far as I could tell had absolutely no practical use. She was just going to drop it on the doorstep before she went inside, where it would join a pile of other sticks that I would eventually carry back across the street when the pile got too high. But for her, at that very moment in time, the stick seemed to be the most important thing in her world. Why?
I believe that her stick gives her life purpose. This particular quest seemed different than the other things she’s motivated to do. For example when she eats, she’s obviously hungry. When she sleeps, she’s tired. But those things alone don’t seem to be enough for her. Without that special stick, her life does not seem like a life lived well. For her, the right stick makes all the difference in the world.
I have met many people from different religious backgrounds whose faith also gives them a strong sense of purpose. Often, like my dog’s stick, their faith doesn’t offer them any material benefit. It doesn’t help them financially, but it does allow them to feel richer through gratitude for what they have. It doesn’t make them more physically attractive, but it does help them love themselves as they are, and also love others just as they are. And it doesn’t take their immediate problems away, but it does gives them the extra strength and endurance they need, as well as the courage to let go if they have to.
My faith teaches that God had a purpose when creating the world. That means that every one of us is here deliberately, no matter what our current situation in life is. Some of us may choose to follow a particular faith and others may not. But my own hope is that at some point along our journey, each one of us is able to recognize, just as God does, how much we matter in this world.