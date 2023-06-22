On a hill above the Anglican Cathedral in Glasgow, Scotland, sit rows of magnificent marble and granite tombs in a variety of architectural styles. They were clearly expensive and reflected the deep concern of the people who had them built.
Today they are falling apart. There are warning signs that they are in disrepair and dangerous. There are protective fences designed to keep people out.
The Necropolis, as it’s known, is testament to the conviction that at the Second Coming all these rich people would spring up from their tombs and enter the Kingdom of Heaven with their body parts in place. They would be mobile, dressed in their best clothes and ready to meet their maker.
From the earliest times, potentates would have been buried in magnificent tombs with their favorite foods, favorite pets or even their favorite wives.
For all that, I find cemeteries to be quite appealing. Many of the people who once lived in my house are in a small cemetery on Whipstock Hill.
The beautiful burial ground at Old First Church provides a history lesson with graves of patriots fighting for independence. And then there is Robert Frost.
The American Cemetery overlooking the D-Day beaches is memorable. The largest green space in New York City is not Central Park but a cemetery in Queens.
Given our changing attitudes about our bodies and death, we should all consider a couple of other approaches that might, today, honor our creator, or the act of our creation.
The first is to consider becoming an organ donor. Making organs available for transplantation to others who need them in order to live. I can speak to this, having recently received an cornea from an unknown donor. Upon that person’s death the cornea was removed and saved for use in someone like me, for whom it hoped for improved vision.
Folk singer Reggie Harris, who has performed in Bennington several times, takes time during his concerts to say that he was close to death when a liver became available for transplantation to replace his failing organ. He continues to perform and carry out his educational and Civil Rights advocacy activities – to the benefit of those who hear him and the larger world.
The families of some folks who died young from illness or accident have taken what comfort they can that the organs donated allowed others to live.
Another approach is donating the remains to medical research or education. A close friend who died of cancer last year had made advance arrangements with a medical school. When he died his remains would soon be used by medical students. If burial is still important to a family, it is possible after organ and body donations and to have a burial.
For me, if there is an afterlife it rests with the spirit not the physical body. If the physical remains can benefit others, so much the better.