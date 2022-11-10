Man alive! Our world is churning with storms. Go to the grocery stores and many prices have doubled in a year! Whoa! Massive hurricanes and draughts, violence and crime are going wild. And I am writing this Wednesday morning like millions of Americans tending to hold my breath about election results. As the old song goes, “We’ve got Trouble, right here in River City.”
This reminds me of another scary experience 30 years ago when I was sailing on Cayuga lake with my in-laws and family. I was “below” reading while everyone else was on deck. Suddenly dark clouds filled the sky and powerful winds turned the peaceful lake into a churning cauldron, and we were right in the middle of it. My in-laws immediately started pulling down the sails, and someone interrupted my reading with an urgent command. “Drop the keel!”
This sailboat had a retractable keel so I could pull it up to enter shallow waters without getting stuck. More importantly on that day when our boat was tipping in the wind
dropping that extremely heavy keel into the waters helped counterbalance the forces of wind and wave trying to dump us into the lake. At the command, I jumped to work winding down the keel as fast as my arms could go. I learned some important lessons in that storm about paying attention, continuing to practice
Notice What Is Happening!
Think about what you notice and what you miss. For decades I practiced NOT noticing what is happening in my body. Something troubling would happen and the little brain that I inherited from a lizard concluded, “This is DANGEROUS.” Immediately my “little” brain dumped hormones into my body, and triggered life and death reactions: Fight! Flee! Or Freeze! I never thought to ask, “What’s going on here?” The vast, wise creative wealth of all the rest of my brain was out to lunch, sitting unused while lizard brain knotted my stomach, raced my heart, triggered old memories, imagined a disastrous future, and screamed things like, “I’ve got to have a drink!” This went on regularly every day, one trouble adding to another.
Some years ago I spend 10 days in mindfulness training which started me watching for signs of stress and training in different spiritual practices. I wanted to practice what Paul taught to the Romans, “Don’t be conformed to the [small brained] ways of this world, but be transformed by renewing your mind.”
I now start each day with a quiet–prayer time connecting with God. It helps me to notice what it feels like to sit in the loving presence of God. Later, when the storms in my world begin to stir me up I notice the change in my body and that awareness allows me to respond mindfully instead of reacting mindlessly. Paying attention pays!
Welcoming trials for their help in maturing
Recently I read the assertion that the best thing a parent can do for their children is to learn to moderate their emotional responses. RAIN is an acronym for my favorite practice that like the retractable keel helps me to respond more peacefully to the experiences that tend to stress me.
The RAIN process contains four steps.
R- instead of fighting a feeling, or running from it, we RECOGNIZE the emotions or ideas that stress us and name them, like “I’m feeling scared!”
A– We ACCEPT that we are experiencing fear or other emotions or thoughts, with the awareness that these experiences will pass as everything does.
I- We INESTIGATE every part of or body to notice and release tightness, and we explore each emotion and thought that adds to my inner storm.
Until finally, N, I do NOT IDENTIFY with any of that stuff! I am NOT fear. I am NOT desire. No! Rather I AM THE WHOLE RANGE OF ME. I come to a NATURAL WHOLENESS which offers a profound balance to my tippy boat.
Now, when I notice my belly tightening or my head tensing I am ready to look around and evaluate what is really happening, not on the basis of panic but from a thoughtful, wide-ranging exploration of many perspectives. I am free to pray and think with a whole heart and mind, and look for God’s leading.
The Bible suggests that we welcome stormy life situations (James 1: 2-8) because God will help us to develop new strengths and mature us. That’s one giant step from crawing into despair or railing in resentment. The storms in our world and in our personal lives are definitely giving us opportunities! So be of good courage, do a little RAIN, and sit down with God! God will work with you!