As I stood on Main Street in Bennington, watching the parade go past in honor of Battle Day, I witnessed parade onlookers sharing popcorn, stories, and even the gofundme link for the young man who passed in Arlington. I saw little kids racing for candy thrown in their direction. I saw friends and strangers laughing together. It was a powerful moment when you consider just how different we are, even in this corner of Vermont.
Towards the end of last spring, I wrote about the gift that festivals bestow upon us, the coming together of vast peoples—the tribute that we are not alone. Sadly, we don’t get Battle Day parades every day and sometimes it isn’t easy to feel unity amongst all our diversity.
Social theorists like Michael Maffesoli note that in our "tribalist" natures, we yearn to find ways to socially categorize. We do this to help us create community — to find others like us. And yet, in those similarities we seem to foster differences too. Must our quests to find similarities and solidarity be exclusionary?
I would be negligent if I didn’t acknowledge the atrocities and violence that religion and faith communities have sanctioned, created, or perpetuated over the past few millennia but I also cannot forget one of the most famous Christian scriptures that roots my very way of being. It emphasizes the collapsing of all material identities for the sake of love by the same divine being.
Whether you’re spiritual but not religious, tied to a specific faith tradition, or religiously tied to secular life, our human hearts yearn to be connected to others and we find countless examples of ways that we seek to not only divide but unify. Look no further than the countless Vermont state flags that were held by parade marchers not in spite of their unique identities but salient through them.
If we are to find unity amongst diversity we must constantly strive to find ways that foster our identities not in spite of our differences but somehow quilting them together. I am grateful that my faith tradition provides that path, but there are many avenues to universal social reach.
In college I was a member of a Greek social fraternity and sweetheart to two sororities — one historically black and one historically white. While in college there was division among all the various fraternities and sororities It was all playful but still divisive. After college I remember talking to a friend of mine in "a different org" and she commented how wonderful it was to know members of other Greek organizations regardless of their specific identification because they had shared experiences, usually even if they went to different schools.
Can we find ways to expands our limited categories into something that doesn’t exclude but instead finds ways to include? Can we find new categories or old ones that reinforce not the ways we are different but the ways we are united? For some, a faith tradition helps us treasure unity amongst diversity. For others it’s the many civic services that are volunteer based such as town rescue squads and fire departments that were displayed during the Battle Day parade.
However you find a way to quilt your identity together with other human lives, know that it is in our nature to not only divide but to unify.