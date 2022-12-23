Yet each night a child is born is a holy night
Fathers and mothers – sitting beside their children’s cribs
Feel glory in the sight of the new life beginning
They ask, “Where and how will this new life end?
Or will it ever end? “
— Sophia Lyon Fahs
On Sunday, many people mark the birth of Jesus — a teacher, ethical advisor, prophet and, many believe, the son of God.
He was not the son of rich parents. He was not born at home or in a hospital, and, as the Bible tells us, Herod tried to make sure he did not live to adulthood.
My friend, the Rev. Kathy Duhon, wrote in her holiday note: “A Buddhist years ago taught that the poverty of the manger was a powerful way to connect to Jesus, and what a scene of desperation was there. . .. Chaos was in the nativity — too many people crowding the silent night and causing consternation. Jesus’s parents fled their land out of fear that he would be killed in a time of baby murders. And now . . . where can parents go to keep their babies safe?”
The New York Times has published a series of profiles of children who did not live because of gun violence. Many of our nation’s children are dying of disease and neglect.
Around the world children die every day from malnutrition. Children are dying in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of children are dying among the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.
We don’t know which among the children who have died might have been the next teacher, prophet or ethical leader needed to make our world a better place.
We can’t necessarily solve the world’s problems here, in the Bennington area, tonight.
But what we can do is to increase our efforts for local children and their families. Politically we can push for better wages and a stronger social safety net.
We can increase the amount of food available to families living in poverty through contributions to local church food shelves and Greater Bennington Community Service’s Kitchen Cupboard. Contributions to BROC or the Emergency Needs Fund of GBCS may be earmarked for the urgent needs of families.
We can support early education initiatives such as UCS’s Head Start or the many not-for-profit child- care centers.
We can contribute to local efforts to increase the number of children who have warm clothing during the winter.
You can consider fostering a child who needs a caring and safe home. There is a desperate need for good foster homes.
Although the Big and Little Sister/Brother Program is no longer in place, a group with resolve could get it restarted in order to make sure children have consistently caring adults in their lives.
Given a chance, a child can make a positive difference in his or her future, or even the world!. Our faith communities should keep reminding the faithful (and unfaithful) that every night a child is born is a holy night.