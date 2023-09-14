How do you decide the big and little directions of your life? Follow unthinking habits? Do what someone in your life wants? Just try something? Or indulge the latest impulse or hunger in your body or mind? Is the deciding factor the bottom line… your financial profit or loss?
The Letter to the Hebrews urges us to keep our eye on Jesus and run straight the race that is set before us. But wait!
How did Jesus find his way?
I have always wondered how Jesus found his way through the trials, blessings and temptations of his life. We know nothing of Jesus’ childhood after his birth, exile in Egypt, and return to Nazareth. But when Jesus turned 12, the religious time of passage from childhood into adulthood, Mary and Joe took their son with many of the other families their town to Jerusalem to celebrate Passover.
While they were in the Holy City Jesus wandered off on his own. I wonder if that was the first step in Jesus’ discovery of his unique path. Something (maybe God or the Spirit of Life within Jesus) led Jesus away from his family and neighbors, all the people who had shaped his life so far.
Native Americans send young people out on a vision quest. Jews (and later Christians and Muslims) often go to Jerusalem, the spiritual heart of the world, on such a search. People of faith went there to connect with God, and they still do.
When Jesus entered the temple that time he was drawn into discussions with the great spiritual teachers of his day, wrestling with God and these wise people of faith about how God would have us live.
Meanwhile Mary and Joe missed their boy, and they searched the crowded city for three days with no success. Filled with fear, they went to the temple, and there he was - wrestling questions of faith with the great rabbis.
Mary and Joe grabbed Jesus by the ear and read him the riot act. But Jesus nonchalantly replied, “Don’t you get it? I must be about my father’s business. I have found my homing signal, and it is God.” Jesus had found the guiding star of his entire life. He had invited God to take the tiller of the boat of his life.
Perhaps you or someone you know has invited God to take the driver’s seat in their life. I remember when I was 16, away from home and friends at Methodist Sr. High camp. A pastor named “Uncle Chet” taught me how to have a deep conversation with Jesus – to see and hear him in my prayer imagination. At the end of our week we sat in a prayer circle, heads bowed and eyes closed, and Uncle Chet invited us to raise our hand if we wanted to dedicate our lives to God and Jesus, to invite them to shape the rest of our lives. Up went my hand, and up went my life. The rest of the story, so far, has been a search to follow God’s lead.
Of course, my path includes terribly dark times of wandering far from God’s plans like Jesus’ times in the deserts of temptation and betrayal. I have times of being totally lost in the mystery of life, times of rebellion, and ongoing searches to hear God’s voice in fresh ways in the face of my ever-changing life and world. And there are times when God leads me to people of faith like I meet here in Bennington, who help me do my best, encourage, support and strengthen me.
Have you found your guiding star? Who or what holds the tiller of your boat of life? Is there a light that guides you, a hand that shapes you? Have you gone on a “vision quest” to get lost and found by the Divine? Maybe it is time?