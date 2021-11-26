Even when the holiday demands it of us, it can seem difficult to be thankful, to feel gratitude. Disease, death, crime, racism and hatreds, violence, addiction, disasters: these are not far away occurrences. We find them in our own community, perhaps even in our own families, in our own homes. How many among us feel cursed, hopeless, as if life has dealt them the worst hand imaginable? To be thankful amidst what besets us may seem like a very bad joke.
I am not at all suggesting “Everything happens for a reason, so go with the flow” or any other kind of pop culture cliché. Yes, effects do stem from causes. For example, casualties associated with wars and military actions stem from aggressions, competition for resources, jockeying for power, and so on. Cancer stems from both biological and environmental triggers. Addiction may stem from genetics, dynamics within the family, peer pressure, economic and work stresses, and other factors that are still not clearly understood by medical professionals. There is no reason to believe that God or any other Infinite power just randomly afflicts humankind for reasons we cannot discern.
Regardless of cause, religion teaches us to cultivate gratitude. In Buddhism, for example, thankfulness is closely associated with dana, generosity. Geshe Langri Tangpa’s short text Eight Verses for Training the Mind teaches, “Whenever I meet people of unpleasant character…may I cherish and care for them as if I had found a precious treasure,” and “When someone whom I have benefited or in whom I have placed great trust and hope, harms me or treats me in hurtful ways without reason, May I see that person as my precious teacher.” To be thankful for what seems odious gives us moments for growth and learning if we set our egos aside. When have we hurt others unreasonably? What was the outcome? By experiencing that dismay, might we become more compassionate? Can we learn to do better by others? Can we see the pain and suffering of people who act unpleasantly; can we begin to help transform their suffering?
Thankfulness infuses Hinduism. The faithful perform daily pujas of gratitude and pujas for each event and holiday. To realize the value of what we have takes cultivating awareness, and to have thankfulness cultivates the sobering recognition that life is continual change. In Hinduism, everything – every river, tree, flower, animal, everything on this earth – in infused with the Divine and are expressions of the Divine. Without the Divine, there is nothing. Not only does Hinduism stress thankfulness for the bounty of this world, but for family, teachers, and God as well. These relationships are kind of debts, and thankfulness for each helps to grow humility and shrink the ego and its constant demands.
Judaism also stresses and practices thankfulness. As the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote, “Jewish prayer is an ongoing seminar in gratitude.” In one of the morning blessings, practitioners declare, “As long as spirit breathes in me, I offer thanks before you, breath Divine, my God, God of my ancestors, the master of all deeds, and source of every life.” In another, one recites “Blessed are you…our God, life of all the worlds,” followed by a specific attribute of gratitude. All the verses of praise can be read as thankfulness; we are thankful for what we praise, and vice versa. The prayer Ahavah Rabah is filled with awe that implies obvious thanks: “With an abounding love, you love us, Nurturer, our God; with great compassion do you care for us.” We see thankfulness for the land and all it gives, thankfulness for the matriarchs and patriarchs; thankfulness for the creation of the Jewish people.
Islam has a similar concept of gratitude. Much of it can be summed up in the phrase “Alhamdulillah”: All praise is for God. Muslims understand that God does not need human praise. Human thankfulness does not stroke God’s ego. Rather, human acknowledgement of the blessings in our lives, our thankfulness for what sustains us, whether large or perhaps very small — anything from a lottery win to the ability to taste and enjoy a delicious piece of fruit --benefits us.
There is a reason that all the world’s religions prize thankfulness. Jasreen Mayal Khanna, author of Seva: Sikh Secrets on How to Be Good in the Real World writes that thankfulness is the “way to see the good in the world. The practice of savouring positive moments, even when things feel dark, helps us overcome personal tragedy. It makes room in our hearts to spread joy to others.” We celebrate Thanksgiving with a day to remember a time when then Pilgrims give thanks for their success and the help of their allies, but we would do better to have a small celebration of thanks in our hearts every day.