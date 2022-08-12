When I was young (back in the stone age!) I believed in God unquestioningly. Even though my life was shaking in major ways (my mom falling apart with Multiple Sclerosis for example) I still felt surrounded by love at home, in church, and at school. That helped to build a strong faith in me that God was trustworthy also.
Then came midlife. One day I was driving past an outcropping of rocks along Route 4. Police often hid behind those rocks ready to nab speeders, and more than once my adrenaline had shot through the roof when I discovered an officer staring at me.
This particular day there were no police, but … as I came around that corner a voice inside me, a deep, threatening voice, spoke with great authority. “It is all bull…. This stuff about faith and God, it’s just a figment of your imagination!” A paralyzing wave of cold fear washed through my body and terror owned me.
That fear grew stronger over the next two years. I would talk with one of my church members, offer a fervent prayer for them, walk them to the door, and the moment the door clicked shut the voice echoed in my soul. “This God stuff is an illusion.”
Every Sunday I needed to preach a sermon, and I refused to lie, but what could I say? One week it was not until an hour before worship that I had any idea what to talk about! The faith that had been the bedrock of my life had crumbled.
A lot of my childhood beliefs about God evaporated: God protects faithful people from trouble. God will not allow us to destroy human life on earth. In the end everything will work out all right for good people. My deepest doubt centered around this question: “Is God even real?”
Have you experienced times of deep doubt? The death of someone close to you? Troubling conflicts at work or home? Illness or injuries? Financial trials? Betrayal by trusted family and friends? These trials test our faith, and they can destroy or strengthen our confidence.
For me, this crisis transformed my faith. How did it come about? Doubt, as I made friends with it, gradually morphed into mystery. One big experience changed me: an autopsy!
In 1973 I did clinical chaplaincy training in Burlington, and I learned about all the systems that sustain our bodies: respiratory, digestive, nervous, and more. Then I was invited to an autopsy for a person who had undergone heart bypass surgery. Everything had gone perfectly but the surgeons just could not keep the patient’s heart beating. One reality hit me like a truck: the human body is so complex that no human individual or team could create or sustain a living person.
That we are formed out of two tiny cells into an entire living being is a miracle in itself!
That all the systems in our body work in harmony and do so for decades … that’s almost beyond imagination. But it’s true for every living person! I know that the more complex something is the more likely it will fall apart. So there must be some force that keeps us alive year after year.
That experience of the miracle of human life became the bedrock of a new faith for me. Whenever doubt attacks I go back to that autopsy and remember: there is a miracle-working, loving, powerful force right inside and all around me. You and I would be dead without it!
Many aspects of this life still make me doubt, and I’ve learned to live with that. They lead me to mystery, to places I just cannot understand. And beneath them abides a confidence that a powerful Life Force creates and works through us all. Now doubt and faith are dance partners for me! How about you?