One of the many unique honors of living in the State of Vermont — in deep contrast to my recently departed Virginia — is the New England tradition of the Town Meeting. Now, if you’ve moved here to Vermont from outside of New England, you may only be familiar with “town meetings” as they happened to appear in television shows like the ‘80s sitcom “The Bob Newhart Show.” The idea of a whole town getting the chance to intimately and yet also collectively participate in local government is both beautiful and terrifying. How one chooses to participate not only puts your values and desires on display but it puts you up in front of countless others as the posterchild for whatever comment you may offer. Major kudos to any town administrator or leader who takes the righteous and necessary role of standing up before the throngs of their fellow Vermonters, authentically desiring to receive all sorts of unplanned comments.
What the day provoked in me however was not just an appreciation for the way we participate in local governance, but a true wondering if we ever take the time to question if we bring “the holy” into our participatory role.
As a priest, when you are properly trained for pastoral care — particularly in hospital and hospice circumstances for people who may not be part of your “flock” — you are trained to “bring the holy” into whatever room you enter. That doesn’t mean to proselytize your specific faith. Bringing the holy into such a sensitive space means carrying with you a piece of the divine’s love into the hurting and tender environment of the human being that you visit.
So, it was no wonder to me that I had hoped to see that same tender love shared in the very sensitive environment of a town meeting. To my appreciation I heard one Select Board member of my town say that she filled 70 potholes by hand on a town street. I heard a raucous applause for a rescue squad member as she talked about the hard work they do. What I offer is no criticism or critique, but instead a simple question. Do we treat others the way we deserve to be treated — not just in private one-on-one settings but when we come together as a group — not to squash opposition but instead to invite a shared victory?
Whether you are spiritual-but-not-religious, tied to a specific faith community, or religiously tied to secular life, what more poetic a place to endorse a standard of how we should treat those with opposing views than that arena of the town meeting. As a child, it was taught to me that all good citizens and good leaders have a shared altruistic goal — to enact what they hope will be the best for the communities they serve and live.
I’m utterly grateful that we Vermonters, regardless of what divides us, have a dedicated place to practice what everyone should always be doing — lifting each other up as one community for a shared victory. And so, although this annual Town Meeting Day has passed, will we keep choosing again and again to be examples to the rest of our community that “when two or more are gathered” is always an opportunity to “bring the holy?”