One day recently I was talking with Father Hugh Cleary about our relationship with God. We were imagining what it might have been like to live in the Garden of Eden. Were we Adam or Eve we would walk together with God talking about everything in our lives. God would tell us Her hopes and concerns, and we would tell God everything we thought or felt… our fears and joys and heartbreaks. We would not fear shame, because when we goofed we just told God and God’s love for us never failed us!
When I was a teenager I had a boss who was a little like that. His name was Bob Purdy. When I first went to work for Bob he told me his ground rules. He had teenage children and they were regularly giving him excuses. He said that when I make mistakes I just need to tell him about it, and we would go to work and make it better. But if I were to make excuses… there would be big trouble!
It was not long before that promise was tested. I was getting ready to paint a bathroom ceiling in what today is called Thatcher House. I had a step ladder and I leaned it against the shower curtain rod to reach the ceiling. As I began to climb upward the pipe collapsed downward, and my ladder with me on it flew through the air. It shot right through the window with a mighty smash. I can still see it!
Ut oh! It was time to tell Bob. I walked around the huge house looking for him and wondering what would really happen. Well, I found Bob and told him my story of stupidity and what do you think he said?
“Here’s a screw driver to take off the trim that holds the window. Take it out and we’ll go to White’s and get a new window glass.” That was it. No guilt trip. No shaming.
That is as close as I can imagine to the way God listened to Adam and Eve and still listens to us. Imagine having someone to whom you could tell EVERYTHING and never need to fear. On the contrary, we would experience deep compassion, respect, and readiness to make a fresh start every time.
That’s the God Jesus came to show us! Jesus taught us to call God, “Abba,” the intimate, affectionate name Hebrew children call out to the people who love them like Mommy or Daddy. We can trust God, get close to our Abba, and be both safe and loved.
Jesus taught us a story of a prodigal son to help us understand his God. “There was a son,” said Jesus, “who hurt his Dad terribly and then ran away. The father watched and hoped for his son’s return day after day until one day he saw his boy coming into town. The neighbors were furious and wanted to beat the hurtful son, but the Dad ran full tilt across town to wrap his arm around his son and protect him. Then he held a gigantic party and invited everybody to join him in celebrating his son’s return. That is the God we can pray to!”
God and Jesus want us to be safe talking with them about everything. Just close your eyes and breathe deeply. Picture God or Jesus and a person who had loved you deeply. Imagine them coming, maybe even running, to be with you. Tell them everything you hope someone would understand. Then relax. They WILL love you forever, and embrace you, and work with you to overcome every challenge life may bring you!