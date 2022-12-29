Incrementally now, the days get longer. The shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere gave way to the year’s longest night on December 21. Here, we call it the winter solstice. Often, modern Pagans celebrate it along with non-Pagans. It’s a time of change, of renewal. Ancient people saw it similarly. In the passage tomb at Newgrange, in Co. Meath, Ireland, the sun pours its light into an opening in the roof as it rises, down a long passageway, and into a chamber where gloom gives way to illumination, an invitation to brightness, as the sun climbs higher in the sky before leaving the chamber again in darkness.
Across the world, in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan, the solstice day is Yalda. Yalda dates back to the 6th century BCE, when Zoroastrianism was coming into its peak in Persia, now Iran. Zoroastrianism has one supreme god, Ahura Mazda, the ultimate good. Opposing Ahura Mazda is Angra Mainyu, a destructive energy that created and creates evil and death. At Yalda, Zoroastrians believed that the powers of Angra Mainyu were at their peak. Yalda was a dangerous time. People gathered with family and neighbors and stayed up all night. People still gather, whether they are Zoroastrians (now members of one of the world’s smallest religions) or not. They recite poems, eat pomegranates and other fruits, and wait for the return of the light.
In both Iran and Afghanistan, that waiting seems terribly symbolic. The darkness of the Taliban has fallen on Afghanistan. The Taliban do not celebrate Yalda -- or Nowruz, the Persian New Year -- and do not believe Afghan people should celebrate Yalda. The Taliban rejects both as Pagan and unacceptable.
The Taliban decides what is acceptable, and it ruthlessly suppresses dissent. Our Afghan neighbors can tell us about that; they are here because staying would have meant their murder. During the 20 years that America was in Afghanistan, the lives of Afghan people were far from perfect; death and violence were omnipresent. The Taliban lurked. Women accepted domestic violence as their lot. But by various measures, light crept through a passage constructed of occupation and began to brighten people’s lives. Girls and women went to school and became literate. Babies lived. Homes glowed as they became electrified.
Now, the glow has dimmed. People are hungry and are suffering from malnutrition. The Taliban this month closed universities to women, including those whose degrees were just within their grasp. The Economist reported in August that the rate of violence overall in Afghanistan has dropped, but torture and executions are more prevalent. We have neighbors whose children could not escape and are still there, in hiding.
In Iran as well as in Afghanistan, darkness does not want to lift. My friend, Dr. Ara Serjoie, came to the U.S. in 1993, 14 years after the Shah was overthrown in the Islamic Revolution. The Shah was an autocrat. However, he aligned Iran with the West and pushed for modernization. The Islamic Republic led by Ayatollah Khomeini that replaced him was even more autocratic as it pushed Iran firmly into the past, into a vision calling itself “Islamic,” but that is actually, as Ara says, fascist and despotic. Between 1981 and 1982, that regime murdered over 3,000 people, including Baha’i, for not being sufficiently Islamic. The death of Mahsa Amini this September has spurred mass protests against that despotic regime. However, as Ara reminds friends, the toll is terrible: teenage girls who were kicked to death or beaten to death with batons. Brutalized corpses dumped at the homes of their families. The kidnapping, imprisonment, torture, and murder of thousands of Iranian citizens who have dared to struggle toward the light, who dared to demand an end to the darkness of pseudo-religious government by oppression.
I call it “pseudo” for a reason. The government led by the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Iranian government, whose Supreme Leader is Ali Khameini, are both theocracies, religious governments. However, these so-called religious governments are really governments of thugs, governments of men with small, closed minds who want to accumulate and wield their own power, who will not hesitate to destroy any woman, man, or child who gets in their way or challenges their dictates. They do not govern by the Quran. They govern by darkness and in darkness, and what they fear most are enlightened citizens, citizens lit up with questions and the ability to think clearly, to measure ideas against others. They fear citizens inspired to kindle their own precious power in the world, to be who they yearn to be, to learn what they have yearned to learn. They fear citizens who burn with the outrage of the world supporting them, citizens who will risk their lives to imagine the lives they want to live, who will gather with others to share an enduring light, not just at Yalda, but every night of their lives.