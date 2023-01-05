It’s a new year, a new start. It’s a time of resolution. So many resolutions focus on the body: joining the gym, exercising more, eating better, losing weight, gaining a beach body, a revenge body. Maybe this will be the year of better hair, better skin, bigger this, smaller that.
Granted, there is no way to experience this life without a body. But companies and doctors focus on the “perfect body” as goals, including money making goals for them. Religions, on the other hand, focus on the body as a means to an end, not as an end in itself.
The end, for religions, is to be a more perfected person. An enlightened person. A spiritually aware person. A person worthy to enter the Kingdom of God. Depending on your religion, call it what you will.
The point is, what matters is your mindset and your actions. Do you have humility? Do you show charity? Can you control your mind and your senses? Do you practice devotion? Do you cultivate compassion and caring? Are you trustworthy?
It all seems a little abstract. A little unattainable. “But what does that all mean?” people wonder. “What can I do?”
We can all resolve to take concrete steps to achieve those goals, to cultivate those values.
Do you drive? Resolve to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Resolve to stop at yellow lights rather than rushing through them. Resolve to give a driver an opportunity to pull out onto a busy street. Resolve not to scream at a driver who is going too slow to suit you.
Practice compassion by resolving to remember that annoying drivers who may be learning to drive, or dealing with a problem, or scared or nervous. Resolve to have patience and kindness with them. Resolve that if you see someone on the side of the road, you’ll stop and ask if they need help.
If you use social media, resolve to post nothing hateful. Resolve that you will not ridicule anyone. Resolve that you won’t encourage others who use their platforms to hurt people for entertainment. Better yet, resolve to unfollow them. Resolve to find beneficial uses for social media; for example, use it to call attention to a problem and propose solutions to it. Rally people to take on a community project, to help a community member, to engage in letter writing to officials.
Look at your relationships and think about how they could be healthier. Resolve to apologize to someone you wronged, no matter how embarrassing it feels. Resolve to not scream at or belittle your kids or partner. Resolve to learn to manage your anger, or to reach out to try to heal a rift with a family member. Resolve that you will be polite to everyone you meet in public – including those who are struggling in various ways -- and that you’ll say hello to people you pass on the street.
Resolve that you won’t talk badly of others. Do you hate your job? Resolve to find a new one; in the meantime, resolve that you will find one small thing to appreciate about it each day, even if it’s just the paycheck.
Resolve to look around yourself and find something you can do to bring comfort to another. If you cut hair, give a haircut to someone who can’t afford to pay you. If you regularly see someone who is panhandling, offer the person a sandwich or a small care package. If you like animals, see if you can walk dogs or play with cats at a local shelter. Resolve to do just one thing, one action, and when you do it pay deep attention to the result. What connects us is far more than what divides us, but to grasp that we must start to realize the worth of others.
Resolve to learn about a situation somewhere else in the world, or even somewhere else in the country. We are shortsighted if we think that what happens elsewhere doesn’t concern us and won’t affect us. This world is more interconnected than ever. Resolve that you’ll ask questions and get to true information rather than relying on biased sources.
That’s only a very small start. Resolve that you’ll find your own resolution. I’m not sure the motivation matters — whether you believe in Christian ideals focused on the kingdom of God, or Jewish ideals focused on justice and loving-kindness, or Hindu and Buddhist goals of accumulating beneficial karma.
“In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,” Jesus says in Matthew 7:12. Take one step. Make one change. Have faith that your actions will have merit. Be resolute.