When I get up in the morning and look in the bathroom mirror I see this wild-haired old guy with wrinkled face and bleary eyes, and sometimes I laugh. What a train-wreck! Do I love him? Do you love him? Does God love him?
My church’s pastor keeps telling us every Sunday, “You are a child of God.” The morning cynic in me staring into the mirror sometimes thinks, “Really? Who says? Ridiculous!” What do YOU think? Does God really love you or me beyond any measure?
Some of you know I love researching my ancestors. One of the most striking obituaries I remember tells the delight of one of my ancestors when she became a Universalist. She graduated from a group that claimed only certain people would go to heaven, and the others went to HELL! She said that when she found a faith community that believed God loved every person as His own child a great joy entered her life - like a springtime morning that never ended. She wanted the world to KNOW God’s love and delight in them. In dying (remember, this was her obituary!) she picture herself running into the arms of the One who loved her forever.
I’m that kind of a universalist. When I look into the mirror in the morning and laugh at the old duffer I see, I sometimes glance up at a paper in the corner of the mirror. It’s cut out in the shape of a human heart and it says, “I praise you God because of the wonderful way you created me!” (Ps. 139:14).
Sometimes I see that and sing to myself (so I won’t wake up my partner. “I am a child of God. Nothing can shake my confidence. I am a child of God. No one can take my inheritance. I am a Child, I am a Child, a child of God!” But what does that mean?
When I screw up something during the day I explore what happened… often with love, and sometimes sadness, anger, or frustration. Then I smile a bit and sing to myself again, “I am a child of God…” I remind myself that no matter what my kids do, I love them, and no matter what I do, God still loves ME, more than I love myself! That love can transform us!
My son Moses and his wife Sandra adopted a cat named Paul. He’d been abandoned. Then he was fostered by people who owned several other cats who terrorized Paul. So when Moses and Sandra adopted Paul he was pretty traumatized. He would want affection, and they would lavish love on him until all of a sudden something would trigger his trauma and he tore into them with teeth and claws.
A year of dangerous loving passed, and they did not stop loving Paul. Then something happened. Paul realized his family loved him no matter what. When he got scared he would back away to give himself space without attacking the people who treasured him. Love was healing him. He came to believe he was a well-loved child. He had a love that would not abandon him or turn on him, so Paul was changed.
Maybe that could happen to you and me, to our neighbors and strangers too! Maybe we will BELIEVE God’s word to us. “You ARE a child of mine and My love will never fade, never leave you.” If we let that trust-worthy love soak into us might be transformed also!