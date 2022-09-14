For many Christians the Good News is that Jesus died and rose again to new life, and he opens a pathway for us to go with him. Pretty exciting! What we may not notice is how Jesus brought about resurrections immediately in the times and places where he lived.
Jesus’ ministry abounds with healings. People suffering with blindness, deafness, and all kinds of diseases experienced life-changing healing through their connection with Jesus and the love-power that he poured into them. People who agonized with emotional-spiritual sicknesses also found deliverance from the prisons that had held them. We are still learning how to facilitate healing in our faith communities, physical, mental health and recovery practices.
Today I’d like to look with you at a third realm of resurrection.
An Other Resurrection?
Jesus tells his followers that when we invite people to a meal or party to NOT INVITE business and community friends and family! Who ever heard of NOT inviting the people who you love and work with? Did you ever host a meal like that? Usually our meals or social gatherings offer connections that help us in our work, community and family.
But when we look at Jesus we see him persistently inviting the WRONG people into communities he was creating, people clearly outside the “Winner’s Circle.” At the next gathering of your spiritual community or at your home or at a public event, notice how many people come from the outside, whose health, abilities, ethnicity, race or other diversity leaves them on the outside. Notice who is NOT in your group or gathering.
Why does this matter? Why is Jesus repeatedly calling the wrong people to his gatherings, or going to where they gather?
Many of these people became full members of the communities that formed around Jesus and his followers. The tax collector everyone hated, the scary lepers, the smelly working-class fisherman, the women who had been kept in the back of the house or out on the streets, these people on the OUTSIDE were invited INSIDE and discovered new lives!
Maybe?
Please consider this, maybe Jesus was in the business of resurrecting dead-end lives? And maybe you and I can too! People who had been shut out not only found friendships and help but SOCIAL RESURRECTION. Read about the Christian community in Jerusalem after Easter when thousands of people joined the community of Jesus’ followers and shared everything in common so ALL people were “IN” the circle of love, healing and provision.
In Bennington and America today we huddle in like-minded and similarly gifted groups. Thousands of the people in our community are kept on the outside, suffering emotionally, spiritually, physically and financially. We (perhaps unconsciously) shape walls of separation, judgment, suspicion, intolerance and even hatred for these OTHER people that deny them new life.
Whatever our spiritual roots we might ask: Is it possible that our gatherings and meals could help resurrect the people on dead ends right here? IMAGINE, please, the strength of a community where EVERYONE belongs and is honored, loved, and empowered to play their creative part in our common life!
What might your next gathering look like if you lived this way? A resurrection party?