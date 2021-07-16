BENNINGTON
Sunday worship at FBC
The Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Bennington will begin at 10 a.m. Guest pastor Alan Ingalls, Scripture:1 Thessalonians 3:1-5. , Sermon Title: "Afflicted Faiths.”
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. worship service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "Clothe Yourself in Compassion," will be based on Luke 4:16-21 and Galatians 5:13-14, 22-25. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and Covid guidelines. No masks required for those fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Worship under the tent
All are welcome to join in the 10 a.m. Service of Worship on July 18 under the tent with the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road. This Sunday's Service will focus attention on Jesus leading by example as found in Mark 6:30-34, 53-56 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled "Give It a Rest."
Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or join live via Zoom from home. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.