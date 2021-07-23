BENNINGTON
Services, study at Congregation Beth El
Congregation Beth El, on the corner of North Street and Adams Street, welcomes all who wish to engage with, or explore Judaism, to their weekly Shabbat morning worship services and/or Torah study sessions. There will be Torah study only Saturday, July 24, and Saturday, July 31, while Rabbi Howard Cohen is away. For more information about Congregation Beth El or to be in touch with Rabbi Cohen email him at cbevtoffice@gmail.com or call 802-440-1023.
Sunday services at First Baptist
The Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Bennington will be held at 10 a.m. The guest pastor will be John Brigham, whose sermon is titled “The Wedding at Cana Part 1 Inviting Jesus.” The Scripture reading/sermon text is John 2:1-11. Sermon description: As Jesus was invited to a wedding at Cana so we are to invite Him into all the needs of our lives and realizing Jesus invites us to come to Him. Everything gets better when Jesus is invited.
In-person worship at St. Peter's
St Peter's Episcopal Church is open for in-person worship. All are welcome. Services are as follows: Thursdays: Healing service, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays: Celtic Worship Service, 5 p.m. Each of these is held in the waterfront garden, church backyard, weather permitting. Entry through the School Street driveway. During inclement weather they are held inside in the Lady Chapel.
On Sundays, morning prayer will be held at 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist, will be held the first and third Sunday of the month. Readings this week are 2 Kings 4:42-44; Psalm 145:10-19; Ephesians 3:14-21; John 6:1-21.
The summer lunch program (for kids and teens up to 18) continues on the church front lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch may be eaten on the lawn or as take-out. For additional information, about services or community ministries, email office@stpetersvt.org or call 802-442-2911.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "Sabbath-Keeping," will be based on Genesis 2:2-3, Psalm 16:5-11 and Acts 17:24-28a. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing, and the church is following safety measures and COVID guidelines. No masks are required for those fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is locate at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor Worship with the Federated Church
On this final Sunday of July, come and worship outdoors under the tent with the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road at 10 a.m. This week's service will focus on the feeding of the 5,000 as told in John 6:1-21. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, "More Than Enough." Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or join live via Zoom from home.
Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.