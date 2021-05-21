BENNINGTON
Zoom services at St. Peter's
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday, at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Romans 8:22-27, Ezekiel 37:14, John 15:26-27, 16:4b-15 and Psalm 104: 25-35, 37.
Virtual live worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon on Pentecost draws from Acts 2:1-21, 43-47. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures.
The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Pentecost Sunday. The sermon, "The Spirit of God, As Promised!" will be based on Genesis 11:1-9 and Acts 2:1-21. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. in North Bennington and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Pentecost outdoor worship with the Federated Church
Come and celebrate Pentecost with the Federated Church of East Arlington outdoors across the street from the church on Ice Pond Road at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will also be live streamed via Zoom. This is the day that the start of the church two millennia ago is celebrated amid the story from Acts 2:1-21 that is ushered in with wind and fire. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, "To Understand and Be Understood."
Bring a lawn chair. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or visit the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.