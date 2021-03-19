BENNINGTON
Virtual live worship at Second Congregational Church
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank offers a time of reflection guided by John 12:20-33 and Psalm 51:1-12. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
St. Peter's worship and outreach
The St. Peter's Episcopal Church Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Jeremiah 31:31-34, John 12:20-33 and Psalm 51:1-13.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart.
EAST ARLINGTON
Sunday Worship with the Federated Church
On this first official Sunday of spring, be with the Federated Church of East Arlington for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship live via Zoom. This will be the final Sunday of the Lenten sermon series on the I AM statements of Jesus. The message this week from the Rev. Kathy Clark is "I AM the Vine," based on John 15:1-8. Music will be offered by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For additional information, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.