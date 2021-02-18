Services and outreach at St. Peter’s
Our Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Genesis 9: 8-17, 1 Peter 3: 18-22, Mark 1: 9-15 and Psalm 25: 1-9.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart please.
First Sunday in Lent with the Federated Church
The season of Lent has begun and the invitation is extended to join live via Zoom with the Federated Church of East Arlington on Sunday at 10 a.m. The theme for the services throughout this Lent will be Jesus’ I AM statements found in the Gospel of John. This week the focus comes from John 6:35-40 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark on “I AM the Bread of Life.” Music will be provided by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.