Services and outreach at St. Peter’s
Our Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Isaiah 40: 21-31, Psalm 147: 1-12, 21c and Mark 1: 29-39.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart.
Communion Sunday with the Federated Church
On this first Sunday of February a warm invitation is extended to join the 10 a.m. Service of Worship live via Zoom with the Federated Church of East Arlington. This is also Communion Sunday so everyone is invited to have bread/cracker and juice/wine ready. This Sunday’s message from the Rev. Kathy Clark comes from Mark 1:29-39 and is titled “Seeking a Cure.” The music for the service will be offered by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody.
The second drive-up distribution of COVID Community Support Kits will happen this Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunlap Hall which is located across Ice Pond Road from the Federated Church. These kits are for folks 65 years and older and/or living with a disability who reside in Arlington, Sandgate or Sunderland. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.