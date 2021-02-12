Worship, outreach at St. Peter’s
St. Peter’s Episcpoal Church will hold its Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are 2 Corinthians 4:3-6, Mark 9: 2-9 and Psalm 50:1-6.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart.
Transfiguration Sunday and Ash Wednesday with the Federated Church
Feb. 14 marks the final Sunday of the season of Epiphany and all are invited to the 10 a.m. Service of Worship live via Zoom with the Federated Church of East Arlington. On this Transfiguration Sunday, the congregation will consider Mark 9:2-9 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled, “Glimpses of Glory.”
Then on Wednesday at noon the Ash Wednesday Service will take place via Zoom with the voluntary reception of ashes to begin the sacred season of Lent. Additional information, including the link to both services can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.