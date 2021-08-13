BENNINGTON
Sunday service at First Baptist
The guest pastor for the Sunday service at the First Baptist Church of Bennington will be John Brigham. The title of his sermon is "The Wedding of Cana" Part 2 "Running Low? What Does the Word Say?" Sermon description: Many times in our walk we feel we are running low or out of faith, hope, love, strength, wisdom or even purpose but God and his Word can come to our rescue. Renewing our soul and fill our cup. Scripture: John 2:1-5.
Services and more at St. Peter's
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes to all to their services. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services.
Wednesdays: Evening prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel. Thursdays: Healing service at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays - Eucharistic Celtic Service at 5 p.m. outdoors weather permitting or in the Lady Chapel. This service is highly participatory and communal. Sundays: Morning prayer at 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month.
Organizations meeting at St. Peter’s include Bone Builders, AA, Rights and Democracy. For more information, call the church office Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to noon at 802-442-2911.
Readings this week are: Proverbs 9:1-6; Psalm 34; Ephesians 5:15-20; Gospel John 6:51-58.
Sunday service at Old First Church
The Old First Church/First Congregational Church in Old Bennington is open for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. in July and August. The Rev. Kenneth Clarke’s sermon is titled “Knowing What to Ask”. The church choir will commemorate Bennington Battle Day with the singing of Chester. All are welcome.
Second Congregational Sunday worship options
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Wisdom” is based upon 1 Kings 2:10-12, 3:3-14 and is the third in a series entitled “Equipped for Ministry.” The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures.
The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor worship with the Federated Church
Come and join with the Federated Church of East Arlington Sunday at 10 a.m. outdoors across from the church on Ice Pond Road. The congregation is pleased to welcome Jane LoBrutto as worship leader this week. LoBrutto is a licensed minister and works as the administrator at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert.
The service will be held under a tent and all are invited to bring a lawn chair while joining live or attend via Zoom from home. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.