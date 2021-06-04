BENNINGTON
Virtual live worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon for this Second Sunday after Pentecost is based upon Mark 3:20-35. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Sunday service at First Baptist
Guest pastor Pastor Joe DeWitt will give the Sunday sermon, Discipleship 102: “Living with God,” at 10 a.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Bennington. The Scripture will be Matthew 5:6-8.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "The Foundation of Our Faith," will be based on Psalm 107:1-9 and Luke 10:38-42. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLIGTON
Communion Sunday with the Federated Church
Join with the Federated Church of East Arlington on the lawn on Ice Pond Road at 10 a.m. on Sunday for the Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion. This week's service will focus on Mark 3:20-35 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled "Family Ties."
The service will be held under the tent and all are invited to bring a lawn chair and joining via Zoom is also an option. Additional information, including the live Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or visit the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.