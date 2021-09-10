High Holiday services continue at Congregation Beth El
Congregation Beth El has announced its High Holiday Schedule for the year 5782. The remaining observances follow:
Kol Nidre – Wednesday, Sept.15, 6:30-8 p.m. – Evening Service.
Yom Kippur – Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Morning Service. 12:30 PM – Yizkor. Also, 6 p.m. — Book of Jonah discussion. 7 p.m. – Neilah/Havdalah. 7:43 PM — Sound Shofar.
For the safety of the community, a limited number of seats in the sanctuary will be available to allow for social distancing, and in-person services will be open to fully vaccinated persons only; proof of vaccination will be required. So that everyone who would like to attend in person gets to do so over the course of this High Holiday season, contact the office: 802-442-9645 or email cbevtoffice@gmail.com. Shabbat Services are held on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon at the synagogue, located at 225 North St. Services will be held on Sept. 11 will be led by Rabbi Howard A Cohen.
Services at Second Congregational Church
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. This Sunday, the Rev. D. Mark Blank leads a service remembering Refugees and Asylum Seekers. The congregation will welcome guest speakers from Bennington County Open Arms. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Sunday service at First Baptist
The Sunday service at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bennington will be led by guest pastor Joe DeWitt. His sermon for the day is titled “A Theology of Growth: Growth is God’s Plan.” The Scriptures will be Titus 3:5, Romans 8:29 and 2 Cor. 3:17-18.
Services and more at St. Peter’s
St Peter’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to their services. For the safety of all, masks are required for indoor services.
Service listings:
Wednesdays — Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel
Thursdays — Healing Service at 10:30 a.m.
Saturdays — Celtic Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. The Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God, and humanity. This service is very participatory and in lieu of a sermon, those present engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. Beginning next week, the service will move indoors.
Sundays — Morning Prayer 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month. Readings this week are: Isaiah 350:4-9a; Psalm 116:1-8; James 3:1-12; and Gospel: Mark 8:27-38.
Events: Blessing of the Animals will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the front of the church. The Walloomsac River Walk will take place at 10 a.m. at the Peoples Park. The blessing will follow the walk. Bring any pet or picture or stuffed animal for a blessing on St. Peter’s front lawn between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Stay for the food truck event on school Street at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, a special memorial service will be held to remember those who have died from COVID. Participants will gather at 3 p.m. in front of the church’s COVID memorial at the corner of School Street and Pleasant Street. Those present will read aloud the names of all who died in Bennington County, offer prayers of thanksgiving for all essential workers, imagine what a permanent COVID memorial might look like. Everyone in the community is invited. All are invited to attend and participate by remembering loved ones. In case of inclement weather, the memorial will be held in the Parish Hall.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “God’s Forgiveness,” will be based on Genesis 50:15-21 and Matthew 18:12-35. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and COVID guidelines. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Open Door Sunday at the Federated Church
It is with joy that the Federated Church of East Arlington will be returning to holding its Service of Worship back in its sanctuary for the first time in 18 months on Sunday, at 10 a.m. as well as live via Zoom.
There will be music, the presentation of Bibles to some of our students and a celebratory cookout outside following this Open Door Sunday Service. If joining in person, wear a mask, bring a side dish or dessert or beverage to share as well as a lawn chair for the cookout. Hot dogs, rolls, condiments and paperware will be provided. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions call 802-375-2548 or visit the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.