Shabbat morning schedule at Congregation Beth El
The Shabbat morning schedule at Congregation Beth El on North Street is as follows:
Services begin at 10 a.m. Today, Aug. 7: Torah Study: Paul Stitelman; Aug. 14: Service leader: Lance Wang
Masks are recommended for everyone. However, if you are not vaccinated a mask is required, as is practicing safe distancing.
Second Congregational worship services
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Nourishment” is based upon John 6:35, 41-51. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship at St. Peter’s
St Peter’s Episcopal Church is open for in-person worship. All are welcome. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services. Service listings: Wednesdays — Chanted Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel; Thursdays — Healing Service:10:30 a.m.; Saturdays — Celtic Service at 5 p.m. outdoors weather permitting or in the Lady Chapel. This service is highly participatory and communal.
Each of the above may be held in the waterfront garden, church backyard, or inside, weather permitting. Enter through the School Street driveway.
On Sundays: Morning Prayer is at 10 a.m. Rite II, including the Holy Eucharist, is held the first and third Sunday of the month.
Readings for this week are: 1 Kings 19:4-8; Psalm 34:1-8; Ephesians 4:25-5:2; Gospel: John 6:35,41-51.
In activities, Bone Builders is back at St. Peter’s on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Sunday service at First Baptist
The Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Bennington will be held at 10 a.m. The guest pastor will be Alan Ingalls. His sermon will be titled
“More! More!” based on 1 Thessalonians 3:6-13.
Worship at the Federated Church
All are invited to the outdoor Service of Worship under the tent across Ice Pond Road from the Federated Church of East Arlington at 10 a.m. on Sunday — or join live via Zoom.
This Sunday’s focus will be on Ephesians 4:25-5:2 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled “What Comes Out.” Bring a lawn chair if joining in person. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.