BENNINGTON
Summertime Mass schedule changes for Catholic Churches
Daily Masses for Sacred Heart St. Francis will be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. beginning on June 1 and continuing through the months of July and August.
Daily Masses at St. John the Baptist in North Bennington will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. for the months of June, July and August.
The weekend Mass schedule remains unchanged, 4 p.m. Vigil on Saturday, 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Sacred Heart St. Francis. And 5:30 p.m. Vigil on Saturday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. John’s.
Bishop Coyne has lifted the mask requirement in our churches for those fully vaccinated. We encourage continuation of face coverings for those that are unvaccinated, at-risk, or feel uncomfortable. Social distancing in every other pew will continue for the time being.
Zoom worship with St. Peter's
The Saturday evening service with St. Peter's Episcopal Church is at 5 p.m. It will be a Celtic Evening Prayer service. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Isaiah 6:1-8, Romans 8:12-17, John 3:1-17 and Psalm 29.
Virtual live worship with Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon for Trinity Sunday draws from Psalm 29. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Memorial/Trinity Sunday. The sermon, "Remembering to Keep Hope Alive," will be based on Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and John 3:1-17. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor worship with the Federated Church
On this Trinity Sunday, all are invited to join in the outdoor Sunday Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington across from the church building on Ice Pond Road at 10 a.m.
Together the concept of the trinity will be explored using John 3:1-17 as a jumping off point. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled "Three in One/One in Three. Please bring a lawn chair. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.