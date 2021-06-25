BENNINGTON
In-person Shabbat service at Beth El
Today, Saturday, at 10 a.m., Congregation Beth El will be opening its doors for the first live and in person Shabbat service since mid March 2020. All are invited to join Rabbi Howard Cohen and the community to celebrate this special occasion.
Virtual live worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “How the Mighty have Fallen” is based upon Psalm 130 and 2 Samuel 1:1, 17-27. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards. The service will include Holy Communion; virtual attendees are encouraged to have bread and juice prepared for the service.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
First Baptist Sunday service
The 10 a.m. Sunday service at the First Baptist Church of Bennington will be conducted by guest pastor Dr. Alan Ingalls. His sermon is titled: "Enduring Imitations." Scripture for the day will be 1 Thessalonians 2:13-16.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "True Simplicity," will be based on Psalm 19:1-10 and Matthew 6:25-34. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can all spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and covid guidelines. Those fully vaccinated do not need to wear face masks. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor worship with the Federated Church
Make the drive down Ice Pond Road and join in the 10a.m . Service of Worship outside under the tent on Sunday. This week's service will consider two of Jesus' healings as found in Mark 5:21-43. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled "Transfer of Power."
Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or join live via Zoom from home. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or visit the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.