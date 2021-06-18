Congregation to reopen
Congregation Beth El will be opening its doors for the first live and in person Shabbat service since mid March 2020 on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. All are invited to join Rabbi Howard Cohen and the community to celebrate this special occasion.
Worship at First Baptist
The Sunday service at the First Baptist Church will be held at 10 a.m., with guest pastor the Rev. John Brigham. His sermon will be “A Father’s Heart After God,” based on the Psalm 23:1-6.
Services at St Peter’s Episcopal Church
The Sunday service will be via Zoom at 10 a.m. Visit stpetersvt.org for information. Readings this week will be Old Testament: 1 Samuel 17:32-49 and Gospel: Mark 4:35-41 and Psalm 9:9-20.
A new, in-person healing service will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the church’s riverside backyard. Entry is from the School Street driveway. All are welcome.
Virtual live worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church is currently holding virtual services live via YouTube on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon, “No Armor Necessary,” is based upon Mark 4:35-41 and the story of David and Goliath in 1 Samuel 17. The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards. The service will include Holy Communion; virtual attendees are encouraged to have bread and juice prepared for the service.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, “In the Same Boat,” will be based on Job 38:1-11 and Mark 4:35-41. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can all spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required for unvaccinated people. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Outdoor Worship and Baptism with the Federated Church
There is much to celebrate and many reasons offer our praise and thanksgiving to God on this Sunday at the 10 a.m. Service of Worship outside on the lawn across from the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road.
Besides welcoming the first day of summer and Father’s Day, the congregation will celebrate the baptism of one beloved little boy. This week’s message from the Rev. Kathy Clark stems from the boat ride found in Mark 4:35-41 and is titled, “Stormy Weather.” The service will be held under a tent and all are invited to bring a lawn chair or join live via Zoom from home.
Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
Vermont Interfaith Action welcomes a new Southern Vermont Organizer
The faith-based community organizing group Vermont Interfaith Action (VIA) is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Mrowicki as Southern Vermont Organizer. Mike will provide organizing support to faith communities in Windham and Bennington counties from his long-time home in Putney.
Mrowicki brings to VIA decades of experience in organizing, working directly with, and advocating for children, families, and all those in need. His background includes serving as the Executive Director of Putney Family Services for 12 years and volunteering most recently as guardian ad litem in the family court system, advocating for children in cases of abuse and neglect.
In recent years, his work has included serving on the Putney Affordable Housing Committee and helping asylum seekers, especially through CASP (Community Asylum Seekers Project). Mike has also been a volunteer with the Putney Food Shelf for over 21 years.
In 2007, Mike’s public service grew beyond his hometown of Putney when he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives. He has concentrated his public service work on justice issues, including economic, environmental, social, and racial justice. This experience and set of priorities directly align with the values and focus of VIA.
“Speaking on behalf of the Board, staff, and leaders of VIA, we could not be more pleased to welcome Mike into the organization,” said Executive Director Debbie Ingram. “His skills, values, experience, reputation, and relationships will be tremendous assets to his work with us now and in the future.”
VIA’s current issue work centers on racial justice, corrections reform, affordable housing and homelessness, and immigration reform. The organization comprises 68 member and affiliated congregations representing about 15,000 Vermonters. VIA belongs to the Faith in Action network, which has over 45 affiliates in 20 U.S. states and three countries outside the U.S.