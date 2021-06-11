BENNINGTON
First Baptist Church holds Sunday service
The 10 a.m. Sunday service at the First Baptist Church will feature Guest Pastor Dr. Alan Ingalls. His sermon will be titled “Mothering Missionaries.” Scripture: 1 Thessalonians 2:1-12.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor Worship with the Federated Church
Come and join with the Federated Church of East Arlington this Sunday at 10 a.m. outdoors across from the church on Ice Pond Road. The congregation welcomes Jane LoBrutto, who will lead the Service of Worship and offer a message, based on Mark 4:26-34, titled "Green Thumbs Wanted." Jane is a Licensed Minister and works as the Administrator at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. The service will be held under a tent and all are invited to bring a lawn chair while joining live via Zoom from home is also an option. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "A Little Good news!" will be based on 1 Kings 19:1-15 and Mark 4:26-34. Worship is held in the sanctuary where all can spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and guidelines during the COVID Pandemic. Face masks are required. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns around the virus.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.