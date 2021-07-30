Services and more with Congregation Beth El
Historic Congregation Beth El on the corner of North Street and Adams Street, welcomes all who wish to engage with, or explore Judaism, to its weekly Shabbat morning worship services and/or Torah study sessions.
There will be a Torah study on Aug. 7 led by Paul Stitelman and another on Aug. 14 led by Lance Wang. Both will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about Congregation Beth El or to be in touch with Rabbi Howard Cohen email him at cbevtoffice@gmail.com or call 802-440-1023.
Sunday service at First Baptist
The Sunday service at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bennington will be led by guest pastor Joe DeWitt.
The title of his sermon is: “Impact of discipleship: Disciples live in the world,” based on Matthew 5:13-16.
Services at St. Peter’s
St Peter’s Episcopal Church is open for in-person worship. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services. All are welcome. Service listings: Thursdays — Healing Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays — St. Peter’s offers a Eucharistic Celtic Service at 5 p.m. outdoors weather permitting or in the Lady Chapel. This service is highly participatory and communal.
Each of the above may be held in the waterfront garden, church backyard, or inside, weather permitting. Entry through the School Street driveway.
Sundays: Morning Prayer 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month. The readings this week are: Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15; Psalm 78:23-29; Ephesians 4:1-16; Gospel John 6:24-35.
Communion Sunday Worship with the Federated Church
On this first day of August, plan to join under the tent on Ice Pond Road for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion with the Federated Church of East Arlington. All are invited to bring a lawn chair or joining via Zoom is also an option. On this Communion Sunday, the story from the sixth chapter of John’s Gospel focuses on Jesus’ instruction on the bread of life. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, “Good for You.”
More information, including the live Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.