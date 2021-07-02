Sunday service at First Baptist
Guest Pastor Joe DeWitt lead the Sunday service at the First Baptist Church. His sermon title will be “How did I get here? Part 3. The third stage of discipleship: Living for God.” The Scripture for the day: Matthew 5:9-12.
St Peter’s now open for in-person worship
St Peter’s Episcopal Church is now open for in-person worship. All are welcome. The service listings follow. In addition, St Peter’s is a host for the Summer Lunch Program for kids and teens up to 18 years old. Free lunches will be handed out 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the church front lawn and may be take out or eaten on the lawn as a picnic.
Service listings: Thursday — Healing Service:10:30 a,m., Saturday — Celtic Worship Service: 5 p.m. Each of these will be held in the waterfront garden, church backyard, weather permitting. Entry through the School Street driveway. Inclement weather — held inside in the Lady Chapel.
Sunday Worship — 10 a.m. Rite II — In person and on Zoom. Readings this week: Old Testament: Ezekiel 2:1-5: Psalm 123; Epistle: 2Corinthians 12:2-10, Gospel, Mark 6:1-13 . For additional information, about services or community ministries, email office@stpetersvt.org.
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Independence Day. The sermon, “Household of Freedom,” will be based on Luke 4:16-21 and Galatians 5:13-14, 22-25. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can all spread out for social distancing and we are following safety measures and Covid guidelines. Those fully vaccinated do not need to wear face masks. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Outdoor worship and communion
On this long holiday weekend, all are invited to Ice Pond Road for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion with the Federated Church of East Arlington on July 4. This Sunday’s Service will focus attention on the reactions of those folks found in Mark 6:1-13. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, “Stunned.” The service will be held under the tent and all are invited to bring a lawn chair and joining via Zoom is also an option.
Additional information, including the live Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.