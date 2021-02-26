Worship, outreach at St. Peter’s
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16, Mark 8:31-38, Psalm 22:22-30.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay 6 feet apart please.The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is sponsoring hot drinks (coffee, tea and hot chocolate) on the front sidewalk of Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Pleasant St, Monday through Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free to anyone who needs a warm-up. Warm clothing also is available at St Peter’s — drop off your donations or pick up what you need. On the front porch of St Peters. Face masks required on the church property, and stay six feet apart.
Sunday Worship with the Federated Church
On this last day of February, make a plan to be a part of the 10 a.m. Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington live via Zoom. This Sunday’s Service will focus on John 8:12-20 with the message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled, “I AM the Light of the World.” Music will be provided by Mary Edwards and Patti Cody. Additional information, including the link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church’s website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
The Saturday evening service at 5 p.m will be a Celtic Evening Prayer. On Sunday at 10 a.m. there will be a Morning Prayer service. Visit stpetersvt.org for Zoom instructions. The Scripture readings for Sunday are Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16, Mark 8:31-38, Psalm 22:22-30.