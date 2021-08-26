BENNINGTON
Sunday at the First Baptist Church
Guest Pastor John Brigham will lead the Sunday service at the First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The sermon will be "The Wedding of Cana" Part 3 'The Miracle of Christ's Abundance.'" The Scripture will be John 2:1-11.
Services and more with St. Peter's
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes everyone to their services. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services.
Service listings:
* Wednesdays: Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel.
* Thursdays: Healing Service at 10:30 a.m.
* Saturdays: 5 p.m. - Celtic Evening Prayer: The Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God, and humanity. This service is very participatory and in lieu of a sermon those present engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. For those who enjoy a different rhythm to their weekend, join us from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s and have your Sunday morning free. Beginning next week, the service will move indoors.
* Sundays: Morning Prayer: 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month. Readings this week are: Deuteronomy 4:1-2,6-9; Psalm 15; James 1:17-27; Gospel Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23.
Organizations currently meeting at St. Peter’s include Bone Builders, AA, and Rights and Democracy. For more information, call the church office Tuesday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and noon at 802-442-2911.
Blessing of the Animals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the front of the church.
Services at Second Congregational Church
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Passion” is based upon Song of Solomon 2:8-13 and is the fifth in a series entitled “Equipped for Ministry.” The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
EAST ARLINGTON
Worship Outdoors with the Federated Church
As summer winds down, a sincere invitation is extended to all people of faith or in search of faith to join with the Federated Church of East Arlington on Sunday at 10 a.m. under the tent on Ice Pond Road or live via Zoom.
This week's scripture exploration comes from James 1:17-27 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled "From Within." Bring a lawn chair if joining in person.
Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or visit the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.