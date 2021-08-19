TODAY
BENNINGTON
Wallomsac River Pathway Walk
The Wallomsac River Pathway Walk will be at 10 a.m., at People’s Park on Depot Street on Saturday, Aug. 21.
At 11:30 a.m., meet with people from Pathways Vermont at Mission City Church, 416 Main St to talk about the problems of mental health, homelessness, addiction and other life challenges.
SUNDAY
BENNINGTON
Worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10am, both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Strength” is based upon Ephesians 6:10-20 and is the fourth in a series entitled “Equipped for Ministry.” The weekly service includes musical contributions by church musician Sue Green and music director Matt Edwards.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or visit www.bennscc.org.
Worship at St. Peter's
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes all to its services. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services.
Service listings: Wednesdays - Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel; Thursdays - Healing Service at 10:30 a.m., Saturdays - Eucharistic Celtic Service at 5 p.m. outdoors, weather permitting or in the Lady Chapel. This service is highly participatory and communal. Sundays - Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month.
Readings this week are: Joshua 24:1-2a, 14-18; Psalm 34:15-22; Ephesians 6:10-20; Gospel John 6:56-69.
Organizations currently meeting at St. Peter’s include Bone Builders, AA, and Rights and Democracy. For more information, call the church office Tuesday through Thursday 8-12 at 802-442-2911.
Sunday service at First Baptist
Alan Ingalls will be the guest pastor at the 10 a.m. Sunday service at the First Baptist Church of Bennington. His sermon title is "Practicing Purity" and the Scripture 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8.
EAST ARLINGTON
Worship under the tent with the Federated Church
All are welcome to join in the 10 a.m. Sunday Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington under the tent on Sunday. This week's service will focus on Ephesians 6:10-20 and a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled, "Gearing Up." Bring a lawn chair if joining in person. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions call 802-375-2548 or visit the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.