Congregation Beth El
Services for the Bennington congregation will not be held on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.
First Baptist Church
The Bennington church, 601 Main Street, hosts services at 10:30 a.m. Guest pastor Dr. Alan Ingalls will deliver a sermon titled “Closing with Completeness,” with a scripture reading from 1 Thessalonians 5:23-28.
North Bennington Congregational
The church, 8 Bank St., will not hold a Christmas Eve Service and will not hold a worship service on Dec. 26.
Second Congregational
The Bennington church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination and wear a face covering. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Chosen Home” is based upon Colossians 3:12-17 and Luke 2:41-52. The weekly service includes musical offerings by our music director, Matt Edwards.
Sacred Heart St. Francis de SalesChristmas Mass is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
St. James Episcopal
The Arlington church will offer the Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Reservations are required by calling 802-375-9952 or emailing stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com. Masks will be required.
St. John the BaptistChristmas Mass scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 25.
St. Peter’s Episcopal
The Bennington church has air purification units in its building. For the safety of all, masks are required inside the church at all times. Services include Wednesday’s Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel, and the 5:30 p.m. Centering Prayer; Sunday Morning Prayer at 10 a.m., Rite II, including Holy Eucharist on the first and third Sunday of the month. St. Peter’s Take a Coat Leave a Coat is in full swing. Donate gently worn coats and other outerwear.