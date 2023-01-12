Federated Church of East Arlington
Sunday at 10 a.m. in-person and via Zoom. Sermon: “Transformation.” This being Baptism of Christ Sunday, the focus will be on both Jesus’ baptism. For the Zoom link or questions, visit federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
First Congregational Manchester Village
Sunday service, 10 a.m. across from the Equinox Hotel. The Rev Steve Longley will be the guest preacher this weekend with a sermon titled “Dove Power.” Visit fccmanchester.org for more information.
Israel Congregation of Manchester
Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.
Zion Episcopal Church
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. 10 a.m. service will be in person and on Zoom. Wednesday healing service at noon in person and on Zoom. 5167 Main St., Manchester Center. Visit zionchurchmanchester.org.
Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting
Silent Sunday service, 10 to 11 a.m., second floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St. For more information, contact mfwajda@gmail.com or 484-639-3356.
Mission City Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.
North Bennington Congregational ChurchSunday service, 11 a.m. Epiphany Sunday. Sermon: “Epiphany Blessings.” Readings: Isaiah 60: 1-6 and Matthew 2: 1-12, 3: 13-17. For more information, call 802-442-5161.
Second Congregational
Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.
Chabad of Manchester
Shabbat services Saturday, 10 a.m. followed by a Kiddush. For more information, visit Manchester JewishLife.com.
Northshire Baptist Church
Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St., Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.
New Testament Baptist Church
Sunday Bible study, 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.
Shaftsbury United Methodist
Service at 10 a.m., Pastor: Richard McSherry. Scriptures: Isaiah 60:1-6, Ephesians 3:1-12, Matthew 2:1-12. Sermon: “Arise, Shine, Your Light Has Come!”
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets Sunday, 10 a.m., at its Meetinghouse, 108 School St., Bennington. The Rev. Bruce Lee-Clark will speak. Remote access is available. Email info@uubennington.org for a link. Social time follows.
First Baptist Church, Bennington
Sunday service. Pastor: Dr. Alan Ingalls. Sermon: “Pursuing Peace.” Scripture: 1 Peter 3:8-12. FBC is located at 601 Main Street.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bennington
Sunday service 9 a.m. Eucharist, Feast of Holy Baptism. Wednesday, Contemplative Service at 5 p.m.. Thursday, Mass of Healing at 12 p.m. Visit stpetersvt.org for more information.
St. James Episcopal Church, Arlington
Sunday service at 11 a.m. Eucharist, Feast of Holy Baptism. In person and on zoom. Visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org for more information.
Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales, Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. Visit sacredheartsaintfrancis.org for more information.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, North Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. Visit sjtbcc-vt.org for more information.