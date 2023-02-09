Federated Church of East Arlington
Sunday service at 10 a.m. in-person and via Zoom for the service of worship and Sunday School for children ages 3 to 12 years old. The Rev. Kathy Clark’s message is entitled "Say What?" For the Zoom link or questions, phone 802-375-2548 or visit federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
First Congregational Church, Manchester
Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sermon titled “Fishing for Life.” 3624 Main St., across from the Equinox Resort. Visit fccmanchester.org for more information.
First Congregational Church, Bennington
Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be in person at 60 Monument Ave. in Old Bennington. Online access is available at https://oldfirstchurch.benn.org under Worship/Worship Here and Now.
Israel Congregation of Manchester
Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.
Zion Episcopal Church
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. 10 a.m. service will be in person and on Zoom. Wednesday healing service at noon in person and on Zoom. 5167 Main St., Manchester Center. Visit zionchurchmanchester.org.
Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting
Silent worship Sunday at 10 a.m., 2nd Floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St.
Mission City Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.
North Bennington Congregational Church
Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sermon title: “From the Heart.” For more information, call 802-442-5161.
Second Congregational Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.
Chabad of Manchester
Shabbat services Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Kiddush. For more information, visit Manchester JewishLife.com.
Northshire Baptist Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St., Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.
New Testament Baptist Church
Sunday Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.
Shaftsbury United Methodist
Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sermon title: “Please, you first!"
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday service at 10 a.m., at its Meetinghouse, 108 School St., Bennington.
First Baptist Church, Bennington
Sunday service at 601 Main Street.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bennington
This Sunday at 8 & 10 a.m. Eucharist services. Our 10 a.m. service is also on Zoom. Wednesday: 5 p.m. Contemplative Service. Thursdays: Noon Mass for Healing. Online: stpetersvt.org.
St. James Episcopal Church, Arlington
This Sunday at 10 a.m. Morning Prayer service. Our 10 a.m. service is also on Zoom. Online: stjamesarlingtonvt.org.
Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales, Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. Visit sacredheartsaintfrancis.org for more information.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, North Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. Visit sjtbcc-vt.org for more information.