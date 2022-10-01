Federated Church of East Arlington
Sunday service, 10 a.m., on Zoom and indoors at 102 Ice Pond Road. Sermon: “Setting the Table” Readings: Luke 17:5-10. For the Zoom link or questions, visit federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
First Congregational Manchester Village
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. “The Autobiography of God” sermon series continues. Visit fccmanchester.org for a link to join via Zoom.
Israel Congregation of Manchester
Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). 6025 Main St., PO Box 1050. Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.
Zion Episcopal Church
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. 10 a.m. service will be in person and on Zoom. Wednesday healing service at noon in person and on Zoom. Located at 5167 Main St., Manchester Center. Visit zionchurchmanchester.org.
Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting
Silent Sunday service, 10 to 11 a.m., second floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St. For more information, contact mfwajda@gmail.com or 484-639-3356.
Mission City Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Attendees dress casual. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.
North Bennington Congregational ChurchSunday service, 11 a.m., Sermon: “Let Us Not Be Stumbling Blocks.” Readings: Lamentations 3: 19-26 and Mark 9: 38-50. For more information, call 802-442-5161.
St. Peter’s Episcopal
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 200 Pleasant St., Bennington. Wednesday evening prayers, 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel and 5:30 p.m. Centering prayer. Readings: Habakkuk 1:1-4; 2:1-4, Psalm 37:1-10, 2 Timothy 1:1-14, Gospel Luke 17:5-10. Masks required for unvaccinated.
Second Congregational Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.
Chabad of Manchester
Shabbat services Saturday, 10 a.m. followed by a kiddush. For more information, visit Manchester JewishLife.com.
Northshire Baptist Church
Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St, Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.
New Testament Baptist Church
Sunday Bible study, 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday service, 10 a.m. Meetinghouse, 108 School St., Bennington. The Rev. Kalen Frist will speak on universalism. Remote access is available. Email info@uubennington.org for a link.
First Baptist Church, Bennington
Sunday service. Pastor: Pastor Joe DeWitt. Sermon: “Eternal Life: It’s all about forgiveness.” Readings: John 17:1-5. The church is seeking vendors for its Christmas Bazaar taking place on Nov. 26. Table rental price is $20. For more information about table reservations, contact Grace Wilson at 802-379-4548.
St. James Episcopal Church
Sunday service,10 a.m. at Church Street, Arlington and on Zoom. For more information, visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org.