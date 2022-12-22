Federated Church of East Arlington
On Saturday at 5 p.m., the Federated Church of East Arlington invites one and all to the Christmas Eve celebration with music, the Christmas story and carols amid candlelight in person or via Zoom. Then join with the Federated Church to celebrate Jesus’ birth on Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and via Zoom. The service will include carols and stories. Everyone is invited to stay afterwards for a coffee hour; bring a goodie to share. For additional information, call 802-375-2548, check out the church website or connect to Zoom worship at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org or visit the church's Facebook page.
First Congregational Manchester Village
Saturday, 5 p.m., Family Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, 7 p.m., Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Service (with choir and bell choir); Sunday, 10 a.m., Lessons, Carol and Holy Communion. All are welcome. Come experience the peace of the season. Visit fccmanchester.org or 3624 Main St.
Israel Congregation of Manchester
Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.
Zion Episcopal Church
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. 10 a.m. service will be in person and on Zoom. Wednesday healing service at noon in person and on Zoom. 5167 Main St., Manchester Center. Visit zionchurchmanchester.org.
Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting
Silent Sunday service, 10 to 11 a.m., second floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St. For more information, contact mfwajda@gmail.com or 484-639-3356.
Mission City Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.
North Bennington Congregational Church
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with Lessons and Carols and a Christmas Homily. The service closes with a candlelight circle and singing of "Silent Night." All are welcome. There will be no worship service on Sunday. For more information, call 802-442-5161.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bennington
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. in person and via zoom. Wednesday, Contemplative Service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mass of Healing at 12 p.m. Visit stpetersvt.org for more information.
Second Congregational Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.
Chabad of Manchester
Shabbat services Saturday, 10 a.m. followed by a Kiddush. For more information, visit ManchesterJewishLife.com.
Northshire Baptist Church
Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St., Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.
New Testament Baptist Church
Sunday Bible study, 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.
Shaftsbury United Methodist
Christmas Eve service starts at 7 p.m. The Christmas Day service information for the Shaftsbury United starts at 10 a.m., with Pastor Richard McSherry and a sermon on "From the Beginning — In the Beginning."
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
A Christmas Eve service of music and readings on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the meetinghouse at 108 School St. All are welcome to attend. Remote access is available. Email info@uubennington.org for a link. There will be no Sunday service on Christmas Day.
First Baptist Church, Bennington
Sunday service run by Pastor: Dr. Alan Ingalls. Reading: Jeremiah 33:14-26. Sermon: “Jeremiah’s Baby Branch.”
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bennington
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Wednesday, Contemplative Service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mass of Healing at 12 p.m. Visit stpetersvt.org for more information.
St. James Episcopal Church, Arlington
Sunday, service at 8 and 10 a.m. in person and via zoom. Wednesday, Mass of Healing at 12 p.m.. Visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org for more information.
Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales, Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. Visit sacredheartsaintfrancis.org for more information.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, North Bennington
Mass schedule: Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. Visit sjtbcc-vt.org for more information.