Services at the Bennington congregation will not be held on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.
Federated Church of East ArlingtonThe church will welcome Christmas and celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 24 at the 5 p.m. Service of Lessons and Carols at the church on Ice Pond Road or join live via Zoom. There will be plenty of opportunity to sing beloved carols and hear again the familiar story of the baby born in a manger. There will be a message for children and the service will end in candlelight. Masks are required for those attending either service in person if over the age of two years old. Go to www.federatedchurchofeastarlington.org to connect via Zoom or for additional information. Phone 802-375-2548 or visit on Facebook or send an email to federatedchurch05250@gmail.com for additional information.
First Congregational Church of Old Bennington
The public is warmly invited at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, when the church will offer a candlelight Christmas Eve service with some adjustments for safety. This family service will be filled with familiar readings and carols and concludes with the congregation singing “Silent Night” with lighted candles in front of the church. A wheelchair ramp will be provided. Everyone in attendance should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. In the past year the meetinghouse has been equipped with a modern air exchange system designed to lower airborne risk as much as possible. Seating will be restricted to the first floor and must be reserved in advance by calling 802-447-1223 or by email: office@oldfirst.comcastbiz.net. The service will be streamed live on the church webpage at www.oldfirstchurchbenn.org and available after on its Youtube channel. In whatever way you choose to join us, we wish all the peace of this season.
First Baptist Church
The Bennington church, 601 Main Street, will host a 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Service with Dr. Alan Ingalls guest pastor.
North Bennington Congregational Church
The church, 8 Bank St., will not hold a Christmas Eve Service and will not hold a worship service on Dec. 26.
Northshire BaptistThe Manchester Center church, 5769 Main St., invites all to its celebration of Christ’s birth on Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The one hour service will alternate scripture readings that tell the story of the Savior’s birth with familiar Christmas carols that correspond to the readings. There will also be a special children’s Bible story and nursery is provided through age four. A separate room is also provided with a livestream of the Service. No need to RSVP, all are welcome. For more information: www.northshirebaptist.org or info @northshirebaptist.org.
Sacred Heart St. Francis de SalesChristmas Mass schedule is Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
Second Congregational
At 5 p.m. Dec. 24 there will be a traditional, family service with choir, brass and congregational carols at the Bennington church. This service will be live-streamed; there will also be a 10 p.m. meditative, candlelit service with social distancing and no congregational singing. Face coverings required at both services. The church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination and wear a face covering. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Chosen Home” is based upon Colossians 3:12-17 and Luke 2:41-52. The weekly service includes musical offerings by our music director, Matt Edwards.
St. James Episcopal
The Arlington church will offer the Holy Eucharist on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by calling 802-375-9952 or emailing stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com. Masks will be required.
St. John the BaptistChristmas Mass schedule for is Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.; Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
The Bennington church will hold a Holy Eucharist Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Fr. Paul Gratz will preside. St. Peter’s will not have a Christmas Day service. Instead, it invites you to join St. Paul’s Cathedral online at: https://www.stpauls cathedralvt.org/. The church has air purification units in its building. For the safety of all, masks are required inside the church at all times. Services include Wednesday’s Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel, and 5:30 p.m. Centering Prayer; Sunday’s Morning Prayer at 10 a.m., Rite II, including Holy Eucharist, on the first and third Sunday of the month. St. Peter’s Take a Coat Leave a Coat is in full swing. Donate gently worn coats and other outerwear.