Federated Church of East Arlington
Sunday service, 10 a.m., on Zoom and indoors at 102 Ice Pond Road. This week the congregation is pleased to welcome the Rev. Holly Ross to the pulpit. For the Zoom link or questions, visit federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
First Congregational Manchester Village
Sunday service at 10 a.m. Visit fccmanchester.org for a link to join via Zoom.
Israel Congregation of Manchester
Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). 6025 Main St., PO Box 1050. Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.
Zion Episcopal Church
Sunday service at 8 and 10 a.m. 10 a.m. service will be in person and on Zoom. Wednesday healing service at noon in person and on Zoom. Located at 5167 Main St., Manchester Center. Visit zionchurchmanchester.org.
Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting
Silent Sunday service, 10 to 11 a.m., second floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St. For more information, contact mfwajda@gmail.com or 484-639-3356.
Mission City Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Attendees dress casual. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.
North Bennington Congregational ChurchSunday service, 11 a.m., Sermon: “Walk Humbly and Live Justly.” Readings: Jeremiah 31: 27-34 and Luke 18: 1-8. For more information, call 802-442-5161.
St. Peter’s Episcopal
Sunday service, 10 a.m., 200 Pleasant St., Bennington. Wednesday evening prayers, 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel and 5:30 p.m. Centering prayer. Readings: Genesis 32:22-31, Psalm 121, 2 Timothy 3:14-4:5, Gospel Luke 18:1-8. Masks required for unvaccinated.
Second Congregational Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.
Chabad of Manchester
Shabbat services Saturday, 10 a.m. followed by a kiddush. For more information, visit ManchesterJewishLife.com.
Northshire Baptist Church
Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St, Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.
New Testament Baptist Church
Sunday Bible study, 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday service, 10 a.m. Meetinghouse, 108 School St., Bennington. Remote access is available. Email info@uubennington.org for a link.
First Baptist Church, Bennington
Sunday service. The church is seeking vendors for its Christmas Bazaar taking place on Nov. 26. Table rental price is $20. For more information about table reservations, contact Grace Wilson at 802-379-4548.
St. James Episcopal Church
Sunday service, 8 and 10 a.m. at Church Street, Arlington and on Zoom. For more information, visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org.
Shaftsbury United Methodist Church
Sunday service, 10 a.m.
Congregation Beth El
Monday Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. 107 Adams St. Bennington. Festival of Simchat Torah to celebrate the completion of the annual reading of the Torah. Featuring Bennington College music professor and musician Joseph Alpar and his six piece band as well as special guest Rabbi Lee Moore. Bring dancing shoes and be ready for a multi-generational party.