Until further notice, the congregation will not meet in person. A link to online Jewish services can be found here: www.jewishlive.org/services.
Begin the new year with the Federated Church of East Arlington at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 in person on Ice Pond Road or live via Zoom. This is Communion Sunday and those joining from home are invited to have bread/cracker and juice/wine on hand. Epiphany will be celebrated this Sunday with the focal scripture being Matthew 2:1-12. The message from the Rev. Kathy Clark is titled, “The Stuff of Stars and Dreams.” Masks are required for those attending the service in person if over the age of 2 years old. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments following the Service in Bailey Hall. Go to www.federatedchurchofeastarlington.org to connect via Zoom or for additional information. Phone 802-375-2548 or visit on Facebook or send an email to federatedchurch05250@gmail.com for additional information.
The Bennington church, 601 Main Street, hosts services at 10:30 a.m. Guest pastor Joe DeWitt will deliver a sermon titled: “A New Year’s Resolution to Consider: Forgive and Forget,” and 2 Corinthians 2:5-11 will be read.
The church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith on this Epiphany Sunday. The sermon, “The Brightness of God,” will be based on Isaiah 60:1-6 and Matthew 2:1-12. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for distancing and we are following safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship due to health concerns at this time. The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church, 8 Bank St., is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
The Bennington church has air purification units in its building. For the safety of all, masks are required inside the church at all times. Services include Wednesday’s Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel, and 5:30 p.m. Centering Prayer; Sunday’s Morning Prayer at 10 a.m., Rite II, including Holy Eucharist, on the first and third Sunday of the month. St. Peter’s Take a Coat Leave a Coat is in full swing. Donate gently worn coats and other outerwear.
Bennington poet Charlie Rossiter will present this week’s service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington. The service begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 and may be accessed remotely. Effective this Sunday and until further notice the fellowship will offer remote-only services due to the COVID-19 surge. For the Zoom link, email info@uubennington.org.