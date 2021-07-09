BENNINGTON
St. Peter's open for worship
St Peter's Episcopal Church is open for in-person worship. All are welcome. Service listings: Thursdays - Healing Service:10:30 a.m. Saturdays: Celtic Worship Service: 5 p.m. Each service is held in the waterfront garden, church backyard, weather permitting. Entry through the School Street driveway. Inclement weather - held inside in the Lady Chapel.
Sundays: Morning Prayer 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month. Readings this week: Amos 7:7-15, Psalm 85:8, Ephesians 1:3-14 and Mark 6:14-29.
Also a reminder, we are distributing meals for the Summer Lunch Program (for kids and teens up to 18) on our front lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., M-F. Lunch may be eaten on the lawn or as take out. For additional information, about services or community ministries, email office@stpetersvt.org or call 802-442-2911.
Sunday service at First Baptist
The Sunday service at First Baptist Church will begin at 10 a.m. Guest Pastor Alan Ingalls will give the sermon “Returning Desire.” Scripture:1 Thessalonians 2:17-20.
EAST ARLINGTON
Outdoor Worship with the Federated Church
All are welcome on Sunday to join in the outdoor Service of Worship under the tent across Ice Pond Road from the Federated Church of East Arlington beginning at 10 a.m. This Sunday's Service will consider Mark 6:14-29 with a message from the Rev. Kathy Clark titled, "Hard Stories." Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or join live via Zoom from home. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.