BENNINGTON -- A catechist appreciation dinner was held on July 9 thanking faith formation and confirmation teachers from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church and St. John the Baptist Church for their ministry. Rev. Bob Wiseman announced that the two parishes will merge faith formation programs similar to the confirmation program, which serves both parishes and the school. Discussion followed, highlighting the need to keep the traditions of both churches alive, the importance of the family role in educating the children in their faith, and building the connection between the parishes and the school.
In addition to thanking all the catechists for their ministry, a special thank you was given to Luisa Millington who has served as DRE at St. Johns for the past 8 years. Long time catechists Joanne Holden and Lori Gratton also are stepping away from teaching and their dedication and service are greatly appreciated. Joanne Holden will continue ministry in Baptismal preparation at St. Johns.