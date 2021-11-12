Many of us, including me, find a lot of comfort and strength in the songs, prayers, and poems in the Book of Psalms, like, “The Lord is my Shepherd.” A gigantic stained glass window in the Methodist church here in Bennington, now the Green Mountain Christian Center, shows us Jesus as our Good Shepherd. He’s walking through a beautiful, peaceful meadow with a flock of his sheep grazing around him and one small lamb lovingly held in his arms tucked up next to his torso, safe and loved.
When I was a child I cherished that image each Sunday, and I pictured myself as the little lamb held in the bosom of Jesus. Even now thinking about it I feel warm and safe, snuggled in the embrace of one who loves so much he would do anything to save me.
Part of what evokes that experience for me is the 23rd Psalm. My Sunday School teacher started me trying to memorize this Word from God for me. “The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want.” I was relatively unsuccessful at memorizing, and it’s worse as I get older, but I’ve spoken that Psalm a million times so far in my life.
When my mother’s mother died, my Mom immediately opened her Bible and read to my other grandmother and me who were sitting on the bed next to her. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the valley of the shadow of death… I will fear no evil for thou art with me…”
I’ve spoken those words in worship with dozens of people at hundreds of funerals and a few weddings, and by now that Psalm has become a pillar of my faith life. It holds up a protective roof over my head when the world is collapsing around me. That’s how God’s Word can become a strength for our lives as we make it a part of our soul, speaking and hearing and feeling it’s message.
The Psalms form a powerful prayer book inviting us to pour out all the feelings in our hearts to God and to hear God’s response to our cries and songs! Getting our whole hearts into singing, speaking, moaning, whispering or shouting the Psalms can make faith and worship come alive, active and empowering.
One January when I was in college I went alone into the woods for a month to stay in our family camp in Dunville. My spiritual director instructed me to stand and read the Psalms out loud, with all the feeling I could muster, for half an hour every day. ‘Shout them! Sing them! Cry them.”
Try it yourself. Open our Bible and let the words the Psalms come to life in your body! In this way worship can become more than simply “going to church for an hour.” A fire starts burning in your heart fueled with love, rage, despair, great joy, fear, awe, and everything else!
My soul needs a victory shout some days, and I find it in the Psalms! An energizing Stamp my Feet! A trust-filled lifting my hands up to the heavens in praise!
I loved it when I was a kid in Bible School, and we sang, “If you’re happy and you know it clap you hands!” We really did clap! We sang, “Stamp your feet,” and did it. You could hear the thunder in the building as all of us stomped as hard as we could. Then, “Shout Amen!” We screamed, “Amen!” loud enough for God in heaven to hear us, and we shot one arm into the heavens. When we were done our whole bodies were worshipping. We were fully engaged in physically connecting with the Life Force.
I can’t help but think our Abba has a lot more fun as well, experiencing our love and rage and full-blooded connection with the Source of all Life! Try it for yourself: maybe alone at home, or out in the woods, or even in your church! Our Celtic ancestors loved to go to the sea shore and shout prayers into the crashing waves. Taste and see and feel how Good a full-bodied worship of God can be!
Worship for some of us can get awfully passive. Sometime I have fallen asleep in the middle of it. Any MOVE to engage our body could engage us in deeper worship, love, joy, rage, and closeness with our Maker.