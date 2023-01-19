In August 2019 the New York Times Magazine featured a set of articles marking the 400th anniversary of the first Africans brought to the U.S. — as enslaved people and against their will — to work for colonial white enslavers.
That one set of articles, which approached the issues of enslaved and post-emancipation Blacks from a number of different angles, drew angry responses from people who were concerned that the materials would be used in schools and other institutions to shape perceptions about the treatment of Blacks by our nation’s white majority. Moves were made in some states to explicitly prohibit the use of the “1619 Project” in public schools.
A book-length version of the articles was published in 2021. It represents a concrete fact-based view of all the ways our nation — South and North, East and West — has marginalized and exploited Blacks.
It could be argued that the labor of enslaved Blacks built the early wealth of our nation, both in the cotton fields of the south and the cotton mills of the north.
The routes of Interstate highways around Atlanta were designed to isolate Black communities. Suburban counties around Atlanta steadfastly rejected mass transit and, in the process, doomed themselves to agonizingly long commutes on clogged roadways.
As increasing numbers of Americans carry weapons openly, among whites that is seen as self-protection. If a Black person carries a firearm it’s seen as a threat.
So, how can our faith communities, particularly here in Vermont, respond to this ongoing challenge?
It has been said that 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings is the most segregated hour in America. As largely white denominations consider how to become more diverse and inclusive they face the reality that Black churches have represented a bedrock for Black society since before emancipation.
As the book version of the 1619 Project documents, the exclusion of people of color from white churches was both a curse and a blessing. On the downside the exclusion of people of color from white churches was one more message that our society should be segregated. On the plus side Black churches fostered education, social engagement, leadership and a platform from which to launch efforts to secure the rights of Blacks.
In the final section of the 1619 Project, Ibram X. Kendi explores what he calls the white myth of racial progress. While there are events — such as the election of Barack Obama as president — those are exceptional. On average Blacks in our nation earn less, own less, have poorer health outcomes and are still subject to discriminatory practices in education, housing and employment. Every time our nation makes a step forward, as in Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, whites are likely to say “well, that’s progress, isn’t it?” and suggest that such progress may be enough.
The Supreme Court is considering whether affirmative action —which has allowed for the enrollment and graduation of people of color at some of our nation’s finest colleges — should be permitted. Whites are protesting that affirmative action is reverse discrimination. It deprives whites the opportunities to which they feel they are entitled (because they’re well educated and affluent).
Just another step back instead of forward.
So what can our largely white denominations do? I would suggest that all people of faith should read the 1619 Project. Congregations should consider group reading and discussion of that book or the many others that identify the long-standing practices in our nation that marginalize and keep Blacks and other minorities from moving forward into an equal and inclusive society.