Do you ever long to be loved? 0r to be flooded with love for another?
Adoration can bring you into a powerful flow of energy beyond what is in your self alone.
When I was little I adored my Grammie Knapp. I experienced an ocean of all the love in the Universe flooding from her into me, and from me back to her.
I think I understand why she adored me. Her father had adored her as a little child. His love saturated her being -- in spite of terrible hurts that deeply wounded her.
Later, that ocean of love poured out to her husband. After marrying, they longed to bear a child but no child came. Then, after years of waiting, my Dad was born. They called him their miracle child. Their world turned on that little guy. A quarter of a century later I came along and my grandmother’s adoring love found a new home.
A child or a grandchild or a baby in our lives invites us to adore! We sense the Divine shining through them. I remember when my first child was born, several weeks prematurely. She was rushed to Burlington. When I finally got to hold her I almost fainted. Our little Naomi became the center of our world. I adored her. Later I saw that light in my son, Moses.
We don’t talk much about adoration these days, at least in positive ways. Falling in love, if it happens, is a kind of adoration. We notice another person and see everything good and delightful about them. It is wonderful! But sooner or later we start to experience their shadow side. Next, we are tempted to notice only their flaws. Disillusionment smashes our adoration. We want to dump the one we once adored, or change them, or simply detest them. That can be hard on partners or children or friends, to say the least.
But if we can keep our eyes and hearts focused on the way God shines through the other person, something miraculous can happen. It happened in a stable in a no-account town. Two homeless migrants gave birth to a baby in the midst of cows and donkeys, straw and poo. And somehow, when folks in the neighborhood looked at that little One they saw God’s glory. Was it the star in the sky shining overhead? Was it the angels surrounding this refugee shed?
Was it the young mother’s adoring love? Or the sound of shepherds thundering down the hillside looking for a savior?
Maybe there will be a moment of quiet stillness this Christmas season when you will open to adoration. Maybe you will dare to notice the precious goodness of a baby, or a stranger, or someone you once loved, or one who is terribly vulnerable -- like the new families coming from Afghanistan to live with us in Bennington. Imagine, looking at the people around you with God’s adoring eyes and heart! Oh they will still have warts. But you also know God is in them!
How ever you might notice the Divine around you, the angels and shepherds and wise men all invite you to stop and adore. Stop all the doing. Let go of the pain or exhaustion. Then just open your eyes and heart with a readiness to see beauty, kindness, love, vulnerability. Notice those possibilities in every person, then pour in love. Adore. It may well change you!