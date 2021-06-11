Death was waiting for me when I was born. My brother Robert was my parents’ first child, born 2 years before me. But tragedy struck my young parents. Six weeks before Robert was to be born my mom contracted German measles, and my brother died within her womb. I cannot imagine her grief. Robert was buried and never mentioned to me.
But his loss pierced my parents’ hearts with fear, fear that they might lose me also. I remember one day when I drove my tricycle off the front porch steps- a slightly bumpy adventure! I was hauling it back up the stairs when I saw my mother’s face etched with terror, staring out the screen door as she watched me. I learned to fear death, and lots of other stuff, early in my journey.
While that loss took each of us decades to heal, the Life Force used it for good. My parents’ and grandparents’ primary response to Robert’s death was to love me like crazy. I KNEW I was loved beyond any question, something so many people still ache to experience. My Grammie Knapp adored me. She would do anything for me, and her unshakeable love laid the foundation for my life and faith. I knew the Great Eternal Love through her love.
One day when I was young I asked, “Grammie, will you live forever?” “Why do you ask that?” she wisely responded. “Because when I grow up I want to marry you!” O that everyone could have people who love us like my Grammie, and that we might grow to be love-givers like her!
What these experiences say to me is this. The way we respond to the inescapable presence of death and loss through our lives is one of the key choices of faith.
One of my dear friends and colleagues was an Irish priest called Father Ray. We clergy in town used to meet every month for breakfast and sharing. One day I asked Ray how he was doing. He struggled with lots of health problems and had recently been hospitalized for weeks. “Well, Marsh,” Ray grinned, “I’m dying on the installment plan!” Then he laughed a full-hearted Irish laugh, and we all laughed with him.
Ray’s message has inspired my frame of mind as my aging body starts wearing down. I claim from him the opportunity to laugh in the face of death’s approaches and embrace them. It’s not that fear and anger don’t come for visits, but I will not make a home for them and I work to reinvest my energy in living the life I do have. Most days!
Ray’s approach reminds me of a practice my friends in the Franciscan seminary rehearsed every week. It’s called, “Our Day of Happy Death!” At first I thought they were morbid. They began every Friday as if this was their last day of this life. Their goal: saying everything they would want to say: thanking people, forgiving and asking forgiveness, expressing love... They aimed to do every undone deed including courageous, playful, compassionate, sometimes risky deeds. Instead of being morbid this process led them to listen to the Spirit and free their energy for action, for the full life God hopes for us all.
How do WE live, knowing that death will come?
Stephen Levine worked for decades with people who were dying, and his experiences birthed a book, “A Year to Live.” Check it out! There he shared what living and dying people taught him. After watching people who faced their own impending death leap into life in its fullest, Levine and his wife spent a year, and then the rest of their lives, living that way – refusing to hide and daring to feel, think, say and do the real stuff of life.
The Bible says, “Perfect Love casts out fear.” Fear falls behind when we throw our hearts over that wall and leap into loving and living with all the life we have!
Marsh Hudson-Knapp is grateful to be a member of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council and can be reached at MR Hudsonknapp@gmail.com